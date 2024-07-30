Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ballycastle-based Seasons of the Glens range of Caramel Sauces Devil’s Churn has been named among the top food and drink producers globally this year, picking up a highly prized 3 star Great Taste award for its Classic Butterscotch Sauce, and 2 star Great Taste award for its Irish Cream Caramel Sauce.

13,672 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process; and Devils Churn Classic Butterscotch Sauce was described as ‘at the world’s most coveted food and drink awards. 3,938 products were awarded a Great Taste 1-star – ‘food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour’, 1,386 were awarded a Great Taste 2-star – ‘above and beyond delicious’, and 266 were awarded a Great Taste 3-star – ‘extraordinarily tasty food and drink’.

Described as “absolutely delicious - buttery, deep and bittersweet with molasses. It is so moreish and full of creamy indulgence that it was very difficult to stop eating it’”, this Classic Butterscotch Sauce was a big hit with the Great Taste judges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Made with Northern Irish Butter, Fresh Cream and Sugar handcrafted in small batches, the Classic Butterscotch Sauce was one of 266 products to receive a 3 star Great Taste award.

Eoin from Seasons of the Glens. Pic: McAuley Multimedia

The Irish Cream was one of 1386 products to receive a 2 star Great Taste award in 2024.

Eoin McConnell from Seasons of the Glens comments: “We are thrilled to have won two Great Taste awards for Caramel Sauces in 2024, adding this to the successes of 2023 our full range of caramel sauces now carry the prestigious black and Gold Great Taste badge of honour. We are a social enterprise and our products were developed to help support our social aims and objectives, so to be where we are today with these quality products where the proceeds have a positive social impact within the local community is a dream come true.

“Being recognised with a Great Taste 3 and 2 star means so much to independent producers such as ourselves, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it! Great Taste is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink industry, so it’s a huge moment!”

What is Great Taste?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Devils Churn Caramel Sauces

Recognised as a stamp of excellence and actively sought out by food lovers and retailers alike, Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, values taste above all else. All products in the line-up for judging are blind-tasted: every product is removed from its packaging so it cannot be identified, before entering a robust, layered judging process.

This year, judging took place over 92 days in Dorset and London, with a panel of more than 500 judges putting the products to the test. The line-up saw food and drink products submitted from an extraordinary 115 different countries across the world.

The full range of sauces is available from: www.artisanmarket.online; McListers Ballycastle; Chestnuts Farm, Portrush; The Designerie, Bushmills; Born & Bred, Belfast; The Orangery, Drenagh Estate, Limavady; McAtamneys Butchers, Ballymena; Causeway Coast and Glens Visitor Information Centres, Ballycastle, Bushmills,

Ballymoney, Portrush, Limavady; Seasons of the Glens Fine Food Boutique, Found at local markets; Broughgammon Farm Coffee Shop, Ballycastle; The Gourmet Grocer, Enniskillen; Roots & Fruits, Fivemiletown; The Bean on the Beach, Portrush

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information about Devils churn visit www.devilschurn.co.uk