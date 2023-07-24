Second Yearling National win for Martin Graham of Ballymena

The Ballymena & Dist HPS have a long record steeped in history and over the years have probably won all the major races flown by the NIPA and INFC at both Derby and National level. Good to see one of the younger generation rising to the occasion and recording a host of positions in many of the major races, this Yearling Nat might just now be the favourite. . The race was sponsored by Beattie’s Bird & Pet Foods and three bag of mixture won by 1st RPRA Martin Graham vel 1398, 1st IHU North D & M & G Ferguson vel 1075 and 1st IHU South Zeballos & Thorpe vel 1384.

INFC Penzance Yearling Nat Open 485/3070 – M Graham Ballymena 1398, Zeballos & Thorpe Trim RPC 1384, Zeballos & Thorpe 1384, S Dunne & Son Balbriggan 1359, E E & S Kavanagh Arklow United RPC 1295, M Gillan Newry & District 1280, J Fitzgerald & Grand-daughter Rathnew 1279, Larkin Bros Meadows HPS 1263, D & B Lyness Lurgan Soc 1263, K O’Brien & Son Malahide & Dist 1255, D & K Mallen Banbridge 1243, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & Dist 1219, M Graham Ballymena 1206, W & D Rodgers Harryville 1202, Stephen Fitzgerald Trim RPC 1196, Lee Newman Ballymun 1193, G Quinn Coalisland 1190, R Fewings Rathnew 1189, Donnelly Bros Millvale 1183, S Duran Blanchardstown 1180.

INFC North Sect Penzance 319/2200 - M Graham Ballymena 1398, M Gillan Newry & District 1280, Larkin Bros Meadows HPS 1263, D & B Lyness Lurgan Soc 1263, D & K Mallen Banbridge 1243, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & Dist 1219, M Graham Ballymena 1206, W & D Rodgers Harryville 1202, G Quinn Coalisland 1190, Donnelly Bros Millvale 1183.

D M & G Ferguson of Abbey RPC were best in the Ulster Federation. Pic: Willy Reynolds

INFC South Sect Penzance - Zeballos & Thorpe Trim RPC 1384, Zeballos & Thorpe 1384, S Dunne & Son Balbriggan 1359, E E & S Kavanagh Arklow United RPC 1295, J Fitzgerald & Grand-daughter Rathnew 1279, K O’Brien & Son Malahide & Dist 1255, Stephen Fitzgerald Trim RPC 1196, Lee Newman Ballymun 1193, R Fewings Rathnew 1189, S Duran Blanchardstown 1180, E O’Brien Wicklow South Road 1175.

NIPA Penzance Yearling Nat INFC - M Graham Ballymena 1398, M Gillan Newry & District 1280, Larkin Bros Meadows HPS 1263, D & B Lyness Lurgan Soc 1263, D & K Mallen Banbridge 1243, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & Dist 1219, M Graham Ballymena 1206, W & D Rodgers Harryville 1202, G Quinn Coalisland 1190, Donnelly Bros Millvale 1183.

East Coast Federation Penzance Ylr Nat (INFC) – S Dunne & Son Balbriggan 1359, K O’Brien & Son Malahide & Dist 1255, Devine & Himli Skerries 1089, D & R McCabe Boyne Valley 908, R Coleman Drogheda Inv 906, Nigel Gordon Castlebellingham 904, N & C Shiels Skerries 894, H Shealy Boye Valley 872, Joe Doheny Malahide & District 857, Hand & Kallmeyer Skerries 856, Tony McAleer Balbriggan 798.

South Leinster Fed Penzance Ylr Nat (INFC) – E E & S Kavanagh Arklow United RPC 1295, A Obrien Gorey RPS 797, Byrne & Bradley Newtown Kilpedder 773, Owen Kirwan Gorey RPS 752, D Wilson Gorey RS 749, E Gilbert Newtown Kilpedder 663, E Gilbert 661, Leonard De Ridder & Callo Arklow United 656.

Terence McCrudden of Coleraine & Co Derry, best bird in Coleraine Centre. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Irish SR Federation Penzance Ylr Nat (INFC) – Lee Newman Ballymun 1193, S Duran Blanchardstown 1180, S Duran 1109, J McLoughlin Blanchardstown 1086, Keegan & Darling Donnycarney 1079, Mark Harnett Kildonagh RPC 1003, Keegan & Darling 979, Mark Harnett 973, Hopkins Bros & Sons Blanchardstown 918, N & N Smith Rialto & District 738.

INFC Clock Station Penzance results –

Muckamore Centre – M Graham Ballymena 1398, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1219, M Graham 1206, W D Rodgers 1202, M Graham 1176, A Thompson Ballyclare 1133, A Darragh Cullybackey 1083, D M G Ferguson 1075, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 1074, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1066.

Balbriggan Station – Zeballos & Thorpe Trim 1384, 1384, S Dunne & Son Balbriggan 1359, K O’Brien & Son 1255, S Fitzgerald 1196, Lee Newman 1193, Safet Duran 1180, Safet Duran 1109, Devine & Hilmi 1089, J McLoughlin 1086.

Winner of Banbridge for the D & K Mallen team, 5th North Sect & 11th Open in the INFC. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Banbridge Centre – M Gillen Newry 1280, D & K Mallen Banbridge 1243, Connely Bros 1183, R Adamson Lurgan Soc 1084, N Edgar & Son Dromara 1067, J Greenaway Hills & Maze 1058, J F McCabe Newry 1035, C O’Hare & Son Ballyholland 1020, K Rooney Son & Daughter 1018, Donnelly Bros Newry City 1013.

Portadown Centre - Larkin Bros Meadows 1263, D & B Lyness Lurgan Soc 1263, G Quinn 1190, J Douglas & Son Lurgan Soc 1155, Larkin Bros 1145, J Brown Meadows 1134, P Boyd Annaghmore 1124, G & C Simmons Edgarstown 1097, Larkin Bros 1088, J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1068.

Coleraine Centre – T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1158, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1104, D Dixon Ballymoney 1067, Liam Millar Limavady 935, D Dixon 889, James Walker Coleraine Prem 854, James Walker 847, D & H Stuart 838, D Dixon 821, D Dixon 792.

Sallynoggin Station – N & N Smith 738, M & M Curtis 687.

“Bert’s Girl” winner of the Kings Cup in 2015 for Herbie Thorpe. Pic: Willy Reynolds

1st Mid Antrim Combine won by Martin Graham -

Wednesday 14th June 2023 is another day Martin Graham of Ballymena will remember for a lifetime. After flying the 329 miles to the majestic lofts on the Old Cullybackey Road his classy blue pied hen timed in at 14.24pm to win the INFC Penzance Yearling National and emulate her sire "Champion Denman" who won the same race back in 2018 when flown from Sennen Cove. This is the second time Martin won 1st Open INFC Yearling National and add to that the NIPA Skibbereen OB Inland National win in 2004 making Martin a triple National winner and all achieved in old bird racing.

Mid Antrim Combine INFC Penzance Yearling National - Martin Graham Ballymena & Dist 1398, Martin Graham Ballymena & Dist 1206, Martin Graham Ballymena & Dist 1176, A Darragh Cullybackey 1083, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 1074, D Dixon Rasharkin 1067, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1066, J Miller Randalstown 1011, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 910, D Dixon Rasharkin 889, Martin Graham Ballymena 875, D Dixon Rasharkin 821, G Gibson Cullybackey 808, J Wright Ballymena 804, Houston Bros Randalstown 800, D Dixon Rasharkin 792, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 710, D Dixon Rasharkin 701, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 684, A Darragh Cullybackey 683, A Darragh Cullybackey 669, W Livingstone 662, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 660.

Race report by Homer -

1st North Sect & 1st Open Martin Graham of Ballymena & Dist, vel 1398 flying 329 miles winning £580 and the Nelson Corry Trophy

Martin Graham of Ballymena is one of the up-and-coming ace racers of the local area, he wins this race for the second time and has a fantastic CV at the distance. He adds to a long list of top winners in the long-standing Ballymena & District, many champions from the past household names of the sport. Totally dedicated to the sport and takes great care of his loft, a third generation of the sport I can well remember his father and grandfather racing the birds based at Brooke Park in Harryville. MAC press man Mervyn Eagleson has covered this win in his Mid Antrim report.

Martin Graham collected the Nelson Corry Cup in 2018 at INFC presentation. Pic: Willy Reynolds

1st & 2nd South Sect and 2nd & 3rd Open Zeballos & Thorpe of Trim RPC, vel 1384 and 1384 flying 243 miles winning £2306 and the Sam Buckley Memorial Cup best 2 Bird Ave and James McGrugan Memorial Cup for 1st South Sect.

What a result for Herbie Thorpe the former Kings Cup winner with two birds together to win 1st & 2nd Sect and 2nd and 3rd Open INFC. Brief info of the two birds, full of top winning lines at the distance.

IHU22S -117506 Cheq hen is from a Half-brother to Bert’s Girl 2015 Kings Cup winner & Half-brother to John Hayden’s Triple 5. Miller Gold Cup winner 2016. IHU22S -117629 cheq cock is from a Half - Sister to Bert’s Girl KC winner 2015 & Half-Sister to John Hayden’s Triple 5, the 2016 Miller Gold Cup winner. 3rd pigeon from a full brother to Bert’s Girl the Kings Cup winner. Thanks to Keith Nolan organising the Trim RPC of €5,000 Nom. Myself and Ines winning it with our second pigeon. Thanks Herbie. A super performance and the loft continue to win at the highest level, Herbie has a small stud in Dublin and a feed store as well.

3rd South Sect & 4th Open for S Dunne & Son from Balbriggan, vel 1359 flying 242 miles winning £156.

S Dunne & Son have the first bird in the East Coast Federation and the local PO supplied me with the following short report. Balbriggan IRPC - INFC Yearling National from Penzance 2023. 485 INFC members sent 3,070 birds to this year's yearling race from Penzance, which turned out to be a very tough race due to the extreme hot weather. Out in front this year in Balbriggan IRPC and true to current loft form was Stephen Dunne & Son, Stephen timed a little Blue Herman Ceuster hen which he purchased in a kit from Keith Allister of Monaghan Rpc in 2022, this hen is a direct daughter of Keith's Talbenny Open winner.

Stephen has raced his team all year on the roundabout system and with great performance and results mounting up, he remained on this system across the channel, this tight little Ceuster hen timed in at 12:43 with an impressive velocity of 1359.74 flying over 242 miles earning her 1st club,1st Ecf, 3rd

South Sec & 4th Open INFC. Earlier this year this hen was also 03rd Ecf Fermoy 130mls and 04th Ecf Clonmel 106mls. Stephen and his Trainer/Helper Wayne Marry have had 4 wins and numerous positions this year already, not forgetting there great performance from the INFC Skibbereen inland national where the lads were an impressive 1st club, 2nd Ecf, 5th Middle Sec & 32nd INFC Open with a velocity of 1250.80 flying over 192 miles, well done Stephen & Wayne on your fantastic Club, Fed and National results so far this season, I’m sure there is plenty more to come this season. Tony Corcoran PO.

4th South Sect & 5th Open E, E & S Kavanagh of Arklow United, vel 1295 flying 18 miles winning £121.

Another loft with a good track record in the INFC score again with a single entry to finish 5th Open and first bird in the South Leinster Federation.

2nd North Sect & 6th Open M Gillan of Newry & Dist, vel 1280 flying 286 miles winning £647.

Micky Gillan and grandson Rory were delighted with the result finishing 1st Club, 1st Banbridge Centre, 2nd North Section and 6th National. The winning bird is a late bred hen. She was unraced or trained last year, this year she had 3 inland races and 1 Talbenny race before the Penzance Yearling national. Her breeding is cock from Gary Inkley and a hen from my good friend Dessie Carroll. She was sent to the race on her first nest with eggs just hatched. Lastly, I would like to congratulate the winner Martin Graham on winning the national and well done to all in the result. Jordan Hughes PO.

5th South Sect & 7th Open J Fitzgerald & Grand-daughter of Rathnew, vel 1279 flying 199 miles winning £196.

The dark check cock provisional 7th open has Joe’s own distance strain on the father side and the mother was bred by his friend Ron Fewings from a grandson of shadow Gaby Vandenabeele and Gaby Turbo lines very consistent breeders. This dark cock now named “Carrick Mountain Boy” was trained and given only one race at 100 miles as a young bird, and this year given the first 5 inland races only up to 150 miles.

3rd North Sect & 6th Open Larkin Bros of The Meadows HPS, flying 299 miles winning £638.

The ‘60 hen was clocked at 2.27 pm to take 3rd North Section 8th National she was raced roundabout and campaigned for the majority of the old bird races, she was also 21st Open in the first Talbenny to add to her tally for the year.

4th North Sect & 9th Open D & B Lyness of Lurgan Social, vel 1263 flying 301 miles winning £135.

D & B Lyness of Lurgan Social - Timing a blue hen at 2.27pm to claim 4th North section 9th National we have the Mourneview Loft of Dennis Lyness, no stranger to National success, former National winner. Dennis timed a Willy Jacobs hen bred by himself from parents who were a gift from his good friend Tom Wilson of Gilford, she was raced natural and sent to the Yearling National sitting due eggs.

6th South Sect & 10th Open K O’Brien & Son of Malahide & District, vel 1255 flying 221 miles winning £131.

Malahide & District have a long history of success in the INFC and in this seasons Yearling Nat K O’Brien & Son took 1st Club, 6th South Sect & 10th Open INFC. Kenneth supplied some info. “Hillside JJ” The sire is a son of “Jack Jones” from G M Preece in Dover. Dam is David Black x Hanseen she flew France on three occasions. The cock that was clocked was not raced as a young bird, just trained from Bray.

INFC Clubs Penzance Ylr Nat –

Ballymena & District 5/36 – M Graham 138, 1206, 1176, 875, J Wright 804, Blair & Rankin 710, M Graham 546, J Wright 448, M Graham 399, G & A Eagleson 357.

Trim RPC - Zeballos & Thorpe 1384, Zeballos & Thorpe 1348, Stephen Fitzgerald 1196, Zeballos & Thorpe 1009, P Pepper & Sons 696, 658.

Balbriggan – S Dunne & Son 1359, Tony McAleer 798.

Arklow United RPC – E E & S Kavnagh 1295.

Newry & District – M Gillan 1280, J F McCabe 1035, Mark Maguire & Son 979, 775, 593, 350, G Huhes & Son 307, J F McCabe 300. Micky Gillan and grandson Rory. were delighted with the result.

Rathnew – J Fitzgerald & Grand-daughter 1279, R Fewings 1189, 867, J Fitzgerald & Grand-daughter 856.

Meadows – Larkin Bros 1263, 1145, J Brown 1134, Larkin Bros 1088, J Brown 1007, M Brown 922, J Brown 915, 819, Larkin Bros 777, G Douglas 711, A Larkin 645, H T & J Larkin 642.

Lurgan Social – D & B Lyness 1263, J Douglas & Son 1155, R Adamson 1084, John Barr 1016, K Henderson & Son 1008, 931, Toal Bros 862, John Barr 770, W Millar 744, R Adamson 723.

Malahide & District – K O’Brien & Son 1255, Joe Doheny 857.

Banbridge HPS – D & K Mallen 1243, R Carson & Son 780, 667, McCracken Bros 623, 2nd day McCracken Bros 522, 384, E G Sands & Son 362, T Mallon 351, 336. Well done Dean and Kenny. Yesterday we clocked this cock at 14.26hrs in hard Penzance we were 5th North section, 11th Open. I would like to thank Philip Boal and Gary Mallen for parents of this cock. Congratulations to Martin Graham on winning the Yearling National and well done to all who clocked.

Ligoniel & District – Bingham & Seaton 1219, McMurray & Anderson 835, 746, Bingham & Seaton 730.

Harryville HPS – W & D Rodgers 1202. Two years on the trot winning this race into Lettercreve.

Ballymun – Lee Newman 1193, 716.

Coalisland & District – G Quinn 1190, 903, 878, S Hughes 794.

Millvale – Donnelly Bros 1183, 1013, Mark Maguire & Son 979, Donnelly Bros 869, 799, 786, Mark Maguire & Son 775.

Blanchardstown RPC – S Duran 1180, 1109, J McLoughlin 1086, Hopkins Bros & Sons 918.

Wicklow South Road – E O’Brien 1175, Hodgkinson Bros 853, L McCall 723, Hodgkinson Bros 693.

Killyleagh Central – G McIntosh 1161, McComb Bros 1014.

Coleraine & County Derry – Terence McCrudden 1158. Terence McCrudden 1st Coleraine Centre - Sire is a son of “Oisin’s First”. Dam is a Leo Van Rijn. Sires full brother bred “After Eight” 1st Section A, 25th Open Penzance Classic He is a widowhood cock. Penzance Yearling National Coleraine Centre winner finished 24th Open.

Ballyclare & District – Arnold Thompson 1143, J & R Blair 1065, Andy Gault 997, 942, J & R Blair 888, C & L Woodside 808, 806, Arnold Thompson 802, A & T Agnew 790, Andy Gault 758, S Shannon 724, Arnold Thompson 721, 688, 677.

Blackwatertown WE – Joe Brown 1134, 1007, M Brown 922, Joe Brown 915, 819

Annaghmore – P Boyd 1124, R Buckley 824, P Boyd 803, 781, G Buckley & Sons 717, P Boyd 700, 700, G Buckley & Sons 693, 672.

Colin HPS – P & K Braniff 1117, 725.

Ballymoney HPS – D & H Stuart 1104, D Dixon 1067, 889, J Walker 854, 847, D & H Stuart 838, D Dixon 821, 792, 701.

Dervock RPS – D & H Stuart 1104, J Walker 854, 847, D & H Stuart 838, 442.

Edgarstown HPS – All first day 1st G&C Simmons 1097, 2nd R.G&G Donaldson 1063, 3rd A&R Neill 999, 4th T McClean 909, 5th S&E Buckley 784, 6th P Hope 782, 7th S&E Buckley 780, 8th R Cassells 753, 9th J Robinson 749, 10th J Robinson 716, 11th P Hope 688, 12th D Love 685, 13th D Love 650, 14th T McClean 643.

Blackwater RPC – Sean Breen 1096, Bolger Family 1073, 991.

Skerries – Devine & Himli 1089, N & C Shiels 894, Hand & Kallimeyer 856.

Cullybackey HPS – Alan Darragh 1093, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1066, C & R McIntyre 910, Gary Gibson 808, Alan Darragh 683, 669, C & R McIntyre 660.

Crossgar HPS – Adair & Mccombs 1082, C McManus &Daughter 1063, P Flanaghan & Daughter 1048, Adain & McCombs 1044, 946, Sean McLoughlin 864, P Byre & Son 849, McCartan & Woodsides 826, Adair & McCombs 821, 792, P Byrne & Son 755, Adair & McCombs 714.

Donnycarney – Keegan & Darling 1079, 979.

Abbey RPC – D & M & G Ferguson 1075, 926.

Randalstown HPS – J McNeill & Son 1074, John Millar 1011, Houston Bros 800, J McNeill & Son 684.

Portadown & Drumcree - 1. J Whitten & Son. 1068 (1st day), 2. A McDonald 710 (1st day), 3. J Whitten & Son. 607 (1st day), 4. J Whitten & Son. 520, 5. A Mcdonald. 445, 6. J Geary & Son 410, 7. J Whitten & Son. 335, 8. J Whitten & Son. 291.

Dromara – N Edgar & Son 1067, C & L Fryers 911, Russell Bros 788.

Crumlin & District – McConville Bros 1065.

Beechpark Social – G & P Lavery 1064, R Bothwell 992, 817, H Lynch & Son 806, G McEvoy 708.

Hillsborough & Maze – J Greenaway 1058, 965, 937, 898, 793, J Kelly & Sons 666.

Comber Social – Burns Bros 1052, 901, F Gilmore 727.

Downpatrick Premier - D McNabb & Partners 1039, 901, P McCullough & Daughter 821, Mel Brnniff 786, D McNabb & Partners 743, P McCullough & Daughter 738, Telford Bros 714.

Ballyahinch HPS – J Gillespie & Sons 1023.

Ballyholland – C O’Hare & Son 1020, M Peters 1008, Gary Murphy 870, P Murtagh & Son 787, M Peters 753, J Murtagh & Son 676.

Annalong - K Rooney Son & Daughter 1018, 895, John Trimblr & Grandson 747.

Kildonagh RPC – Mark Harnett 1003, 973.

Glen HPS – J & D Braniff 1002, 820, 805, 714, 659.

Derriaghy – D M & K Johnston 998, R Benson 695.

Corrigs – Robert Shaw 995, 920, 823, 714.

Harmony HPS – S Wilson & Son 987, L O’Neill & Son 974, R & S Malcolmson 875, Martin Flynn 866, Abernethy & Turner 857, Martin Flynn 836, 801, S Wilson & Son 764, R & S Malcolmson 708, Abernethy & Turner 707.

Killyleagh & District – P Murray 976, J Pirie 896, Morrison Bros 799.

Glenavy & District – Harry McKeown 959, D Coulter 842, 759, 758, 757, 659.

Muckamore HPS – Mr & MS Magill 958, N Lusty 889, Mr & Mrs Magill 802.

Newtownbreda – T Marshall & Son 946.

Limavady RPS – Liam Millar 935.

Donaghadee – Duffy & Murphy 933.

Boyne Valley – D & R McCabe 908, H Shealy 872, Patrick Arthur 767, H Shealy 754, Patrick Arthur 674.

Drogheda In – R Coleman 906.

Armagh HPS – J Campbell 905, P Duffy 762.

Castlebellingham – Nigel Gordon 904.

Laurelvale – Jim Serplus 890, G & C Topley 820.

Ballywalter SPC – C & L Kelly & Sons 881, Sam Regan 709.

Gilford & District – T Lennon & Son 880, G O’Dowd 867, A Feeney & Son 826, Fitzpatrick & Hyde 772, Moody Bros 749, Fitzpatrick & Hyde 728, Moody Bros 682, Tom Wilson 669.

Drumnavaddy Inv – G McBride & Son 872, McGrath & McParland 861, G McBride & Son 814, P Byrne 810, J Brush 795.

Annsborough – P Brown & Son 869, Pritchard Bros 830.

Loughgall – Stanley West 855, John McGeary 73, Sam Corrigan 700, 681.

Bondhill Social – Capper Bros 853, 850, John Greenaway 788, Capper Bros 666.

Doagh & District HPS – A & N Lewis 829, D & R Turkington 737.

Dromore HPS_ H Walsh 815.

Eastway HPS – G Dickey 805, D & J Campbell 764, J Burrows 746, D & J Campbell 67.

Gorey RPS – A O’Brien 797, Owen Kirwan 752, D Wilson 749.

Lisburn & District – S G Briggs 787.

Castledawson – S McFlynn 786.

Dundonald – McConnell & Young 760.

Millisle – R Strain & Son 757, 685.

Shankill & District – Calderwood & Waite 755.

Markethill – G Steenson 751.

Rialto & District – N & N Smith 738.

Finglas – D Cummings & Son 727, T McLoughlin & Son 671.

NI Middle Route – Maurice Weir 726.

Windsor Social – Rudi Gage 705.

Cookstown Social – Billy McConnell 705.

Drogheda & District – Tom Kavanagh 699, 699.

Kingsmoss – J & S Graham 694.

Grosvenor – P & K McCarthy 682.

Ballylesson – J Kirk & Son 681.

Britannia – J Braniff 676.

Newtown Kilpedder – E Gilbert 663, 661.