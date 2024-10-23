Secretary of State Hilary Benn visits Fane Valley

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 10:12 BST
Trevor Lockhart, Chief Executive, welcoming The Secretary of State The Rt Hon Hilary Benn to Fane Valley HeadquartersTrevor Lockhart, Chief Executive, welcoming The Secretary of State The Rt Hon Hilary Benn to Fane Valley Headquarters
Fane Valley Co-op recently welcomed The Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland to its head office in Moira.

Trevor Lockhart, Group Chief Executive of Fane Valley commented: “The visit presented an opportunity for us to discuss the Co-op’s growth plans and some of the key challenges confronting business including access to labour/skills, escalating costs, the deficiencies of the planning approval process in NI and the need for investment in vital infrastructure e.g. NI Water. We highlighted the rising cost of doing business and how this can curtail the ability of businesses to invest. This is an important message to convey to Government just ahead of the budget at the end of the October.”

Discussions also focussed on the importance of maintaining access of veterinary medicines to NI from GB after the current grace period extension ends in December 2025. Fane Valley veterinary advisor, Mark Little, stated: “If there is no agreement before the end of the grace period, about 30% of the veterinary medicines we currently have would either be discontinued or have a reduced selection of pack sizes.

"If veterinary medicines such as vaccines, wormers and fluke products are affected, this would lead to difficulty in preventing disease, resulting in a detrimental effect on animal health and welfare, and farm profitability.”

The Secretary of State also toured Fane Valley’s warehouse and distribution centre, web sales and livestock identification centre.

