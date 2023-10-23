Semex is confirming that milk producers in Northern Ireland can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the herds by selecting sires on the basis of their ‘methane efficiency’.

This trait is totally independent of the other key breeding criteria that are prioritised by milk producers.

In other words, dairy farmers can select for methane efficiency while still committing to improved milk volumes, constituents, cow health, conformation and the other production-related traits that will impact positively on the bottom line of their businesses.

John Berry is the Semex Sales manager for Northern Ireland.

He commented: “Selecting for methane efficiency has entailed an in-depth analysis of 13M milk samples produced by 1.6M cows.

“Making all of this happen has required the application of Mid-Infrared Spectroscopy, or MIR.

“Significantly, the genetic correlation between MIR predicted methane and actual methane measured from cows is extremely high.

“This confirms that the genomic value methane predictions using MIR data is a very efficient and cost-effective way to select for methane reduction.”

John continued: “Methane efficiency is designed to be genetically independent from milk, fat and protein yield.

“Moreover, the genetic correlations between methane efficiency and other economically important traits are low.

“Functional traits, such as daughter fertility, and metabolic disease resistance, have low but favourable correlations with methane efficiency.

“As a consequence, milk producers can expect to achieve between a 20 to 30% reduction in methane emissions from their herd up to 2050, depending on their selection pressure.”

John made these comments while visiting the Lurgan farm of Timothy Haffey. His Kilvergan herd is home to 350 elite Holstein cows, milked robotically.

Timothy commented: “The cows are currently averaging 11,750L at 4.10% butterfat and 3.25% butterfat. They are calving all the year round.”

He added: “Breeding priorities at the moment are very much focussed on improved milk output, components, health traits, conformation, fertility and longevity.

“We use sexed semen exclusively to secure the replacements heifers we need.

Out on farm earlier this week. John Berry (left) and Andrew Kennedy (right) with Timothy Haffey, owner of the Co Armagh-based Kilvergan Holstein herd

“Most years, we have up to 100 freshly-calved heifers to sell.

“The use of sexed semen also allows to us to use more high quality beef sires within the herd.”

Timothy also confirmed his intention to build the Semex ‘methane efficiency’ trait into future breeding programmes.

He commented:“Reducing the carbon footprint of the hard is a key priority of the business. Breeding cows that inherently produce less methane has got to be a central part of our management programme for the future.”

Timothy is using a number of Semex sires at the very heart of his current herd breeding programme, including: Adidas, Pattern and Total.

WestCoast Adidas is a relatively new bull to Northern Ireland, offering excellent improvements in milk components. He has a PLI of +£714. Adidas is +615kg for milk, +42.6kg (0.20%) for fat and +29.8kg (0.11%) for protein.

Progenesis Pattern is another excellent components’ sire and, again, new to Northern Ireland.

He has a PLI value of +£833. Pattern is +878kg for milk, +49.4 (0.16%) for fat and +33.5 (0.05%) for protein

Progenesis Total is an excellent locomotion type bull. He has a PLI of £765. Total is +605kg for milk, +43kg (0.21%) for fat and +31.7kg (0.13%) for protein.

