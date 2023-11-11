Next Friday (November 17) will see Ballymena Market offering 20 elite, in-calf heifers from the renowned Frocess Holstein herd.

This is a unique opportunity for dairy farmers to invest in a selection of the best cow families within the herd, which is owned and managed by Wallace Gregg.

Next Friday’s sale is taking place due to overstocking on the farm with Wallace offering some exceptional pedigrees.

The Frocess’ milking group is currently averaging 9,500 kg/cow/year.

Frocess Allen Rachelle EX 92

The sires of the heifers include EDG Bob Cyprus, Casper, Rager Red, Hotspot, Nuberon, Altazarek, Totem, Adorable and a red and white sire from the Fools Gold family.

Some of the heifers are in calf to sexed semen with the remainder in calf to an Aberdeen-Angus. Most of the animals are due to calve in early 2024. Some stand-out lots include:

Four Red and white heifers including Frocess Rager Rae Red being potentially the 11 th Gen VG/EX. Her dam has produced 10423kg of milk in a single [email protected] per cent fat & 3.25 per centprotein.

She is from the world famous Roxy family.

A polled Hotspot daughter and a Casper from the Fielders Elizabeth family which have up to 11 gens VG/EX plus a single lactation yield of 11770kg @ 4.38 per cent fat.

Four heifers from the Rachelle family (10 Gens VG/EX), which originated from the Startmore Gail family in Canada. The group includes Frocess Totem Gail, whose dam is an EX 91 60 tonne cow still on the farm. The heifer in question is due to calve at the end of November. She is carrying a sexed King Doc calf.

Frocess Altazarek Wallen: PLI £472 – a potential 11th Gen VG/EX.

Catalogues will be available from Ballymena Livestock Market and bidding will be available on Marteye. For additional information, contact Wallace Gregg on 07760 227744.

