Selection of elite, in-calf Holstein heifers for sale from the Frocess herd
This is a unique opportunity for dairy farmers to invest in a selection of the best cow families within the herd, which is owned and managed by Wallace Gregg.
Next Friday’s sale is taking place due to overstocking on the farm with Wallace offering some exceptional pedigrees.
The Frocess’ milking group is currently averaging 9,300 kg /cow/year @ 4.19%F & 3.35%P.
The sires of the heifers include EDG Bob Cyprus, Stantons Chief, King Doc, Peak Alta Money, Altaizza, Westcoast Alcove, Luster P and a red and white sire from the Fools Gold family.
The cow families represented are Primrose, Rachelle, Fools Gold, Amanda ( DRA August) Karina and Celicia.
The heifers are in calf to either Hereford or the Holstein bull Frocess House. Most of the animals are due to calve in early 2025.
Catalogues will be available from Ballymena Livestock Market and bidding will be available on Marteye. For additional information, contact Wallace Gregg on 07760 227744.