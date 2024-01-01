The December 2023 proof run has confirmed that three of the top five positions on the UK proven list for £PLI belong to Semex sires.

In addition, a more than impressive seven Semex bulls feature in the ‘Top 10’ ranking for daughter fertility.

Within the UK Proven PLI rankings, No. 1 ranking goes to Westcoast RIVER with 90% reliability, followed closely by Silverridge V EINSTEIN, in at No.2 with Westcoast GUARANTEE taking the No.5 slot.

When it comes to daughter fertility, Coyne-Farms JABIR claims the No.1 spot with 23.1, with Westcoast REDCARPET snapping at his heels at No.2 with 19.5.

Semex regional manager for Northern Ireland, John Berry, (left) welcomes brothers Nevin and Stephen Greenaway, from Portadown, to the company's Winter Fair stand. Front row: Abigail and Noah Greenaway

Holding the No.3 and No.4 positibns are Sandy Valley I PENMANSHIP and Westcoast GALAHAD respectively with Stantons CHECKERS, Westcoast RIVER and Progenesis UNICORN ranking at No. 6, 7 and 10.

"These sires have been used extensively in our breeding program over the last number of years, so it is of little surprise that Semex’s portfolio of bulls, continue to deliver in UK conditions,” confirmed Semex regional manager for Northern Ireland, John Berry.

“This is proving that our top-ranking bulls are demonstrating time and time again that their daughters are doing really well on farms throughout the UK, which is what matters.”

A standout bull for Semex following the December proof run is Westcoast ALMAMATER.

Progenesis Pineapple

After adding UK daughters to his proof, ALMAMATER has enjoyed a huge uplift in his Type and Mammary scores (nearly one standard deviation).

This Immunity+ sire also boasts a Methane Efficiency (ME) score of 103 and is A2A2.

Four of the top eight sires for UK Proven Type are from the Semex stud with the No.1 slot going to Morningview HOMEGROUND at 2.9 who also returned an excellent Mammary score at 3.2.

New to the Semex stud is Progenesis PINEAPPLE. He is an exciting Cookiecutter HOLYSMOKES son, who has debuted at No.8 in the UK Genomic PLI ranking

with a value of +£880.

This Faststart bull’s proof boasts: +831kg Milk; +91.3kg of combined fat and protein (CFP) alongside positive fat and protein percentages.

PINEAPPLE has a Methane Efficiency score of 106 and his Enviro Cow sits at 4.3.

John Berry again: "We are confident PINEAPPLE, together with many of the other Semex bulls that boast massive production efficiencies together with exciting Methane scores will be instrumental in many UK farmers’ breeding programs.”

He concluded: “The December proofs have returned a huge choice of Semex bulls for dairy farmers in Northern Ireland, encompassing all farming goals and breeding strategies."

Semex International Conference 2024

Meanwhile, it’s all systems go for ‘Mission Possible’ at the 31 st Semex International Dairy Conference.

The event will be held between the 14th and 16th January 2024, at its usual home of The Radisson Blu hotel in Glasgow.

The Chairperson for the event is dairy farmer Fraser Jones, from Calcourt Farms, Welshpool, who will be keeping a star studied line up of speakers on their toes, and ensuring they make it their mission to inspire, inform, challenge and entertain.

The speakers will be covering all manner of topics affecting the current and future direction of the dairy industry, from a political, economic and practical point of view.

They include:

On the political, trade, and financial side of the industry:

- MINETTE BATTERS, President of the National Farmers Union;

- ROB HUTCHISON, CEO, Muller Milk and Ingredients;

- CHRIS WALKLAND, Journalist, Commentator and Market Analyst;

- NICK EVANS, Managing Director & Co Founder, Oxbury Bank.

Regarding our responsibility to develop a more sustainable future, and an ever lower environmental footprint:

- BRIAN LINDSAY, Sustainability Lead at Global Dairy Framework;

- DREW SLOAN, VP Corporate Development, Semex Alliance.

For all matters consumer:

- KAREN BETTS, CEO, Food and Drink Federation;

- TOM MARTIN, Farmer Tom, Founder of Farmer Time.

Providing their practical and visionary expertise:

- JOSE NOBRÉ, CEO of AB Agri;

- MICHAEL HURST, Director Sales & Business Development, Semex USA;

- HOLLY MALINS, Technical Service Manager, Evonik.

And straight from the farm and parlour 'coal face' of practical production:

- MATT STEPHENSON, dairy farmer from Cumbria;

- FRANCES EVANS, dairy farmer from Carmarthen, West Wales and

-- PATRICK MORRIS-EYTON, dairy farmer from Cumbria.

“The Semex Conference is always a fantastic and positive way to start the New Year," confirmed John Berry.

“Once again, the entire Semex team is looking forward to welcoming our strong line up of speakers, and to having the opportunity to catch-up with friends and colleagues.