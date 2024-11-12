Making that top price was the senior champion, Coolnaslee Ulex, an 18-month-old from William Whyte, Innisrush, Co Antrim. Sired by Elrick Oxygen, he is out of the Newhouse Bigal daughter, Coolnaslee Peach, which was purchased along with Ulex as a calf at foot, at the Coolnaslee dispersal last year. He was knocked down to S and O Quigg for the Gortmore herd in Coleraine.

The overall and intermediate champion – judged by Medwyn William of the Castellmawr herd in north Wales – made the day’s second top price of 10,000gns. That was Rossavalley Uptownlad, a Corrie Alan son from Martin Baxter, Bellanaleck, Enniskillen. Out of the Allanfauld Vagabond daughter, Rossavalley Mini, this bull sold to Mary, Michael and Seamus McManus, Upperlands, Maghera.

Next best price, at 9200gns, was Drumacritten Ugo, the reserve intermediate champion from George Nelson, Co Fermanagh. Selling to Norman Johnston, Bellalnaleck, Co Fermanagh, this bull is sired by Whitecliffe James and out of the Pirate daughter, Drumacritten Jessie.

Two bulls hit the 7800gns mark, including the junior and reserve overall champion, Springlane Universe, from N & S Cochrane, Spring Lane, Portadown. Sired by Woodpark Elgin and out of the Deeside Gulliver daughter, Woodpark Judith, Universe sold to Cormac Clarke, Dungannon.

The other at 7800gns was the reserve junior champion, Drumconnis Ulysses, a Thrunton Russel son from John McGrath, Fintona, Co Tyrone. His dam is Drumconnis Royalty, by Sportsmans Monarch, and he was knocked down to Vivien Black, Cookstown.

The second prize winner, Killadeas Ultra, from David Bothwell’s Co Fermanagh-based herd, sold at 6800gns to Sean McGarvey, Cookstown. This 16-month-old is sired by Cloonglasna11 Padraig, while the dam is Killadeas Octavia, by Battleford Laser.

Rossavalley Uptownboy, another from Martin Baxter, was the first of two bulls to hit the 6600gns mark. This one is an ET brother to the champion, a Corrie Alan son, out of the Allanfauld Vagabond daughter, Rossavalley Mini. He stood second in the class to his brother, and went onto sell to TC Windrum, Ballygowan.

The other at 6600gns was the second prize winner, Coolnaslee Umbra, a 17-month-old which was another consigned by William Whyte, Innisrush. Sired by Coolnaslee Pingpong, he was bought as a young calf, along with his dam, Coolnaslee Maid, sired by Maerdy Fiend. Buyer of that bull was M Fleming, Magherafelt.

At 6200gns, Stranagone Unit, from Robert McWilliams, Maghera, sold to Glenamoyle Farms, Dungiven. Full of home-breeding, this May-born bull is by Stranagone Jones, out of the Dingle Hofmeister daughter, Stranagone Nora. He had stood fourth in his class.

Also making 6200gns was another from David Bothwell, Killadeas Unclejack – a Killadeas Norman son, out of the Battleford Laser daughter, Killadeas Rhoda. A first prize winner in his class, he sold to Donal Kane, Cushendall.

The reserve senior champion, Stranagone Uppermost, also from Robert McWilliams, sold at 6100gns to Owen Bradley, Castledawson. He is sired by Hatenon, while the dam is Stranagone Pippy, by Coolnaslee Mickyjoe.

Damview Usk, a second prize winner from Claire Ferris, Millisle, Newtownards, sold at 6100gns to Thomas Kirkwood, Derryboy, Crossgar. He’s a son of Kilduff Rockstar, out of Damview Naughty, a Blelack Digger daughter.

Reaching the 6000gns mark was Brigadoon Ultimate, a Goldies Icon son from WD and JA Connolly, Ballynahinch. Out of the Newhouse Maxamus daughter, Brigadoon Prosecco, this 19-month-old sold to T and T Fitzpatrick, Kilkeel, Co Down.

The NI Charolais Club would like to thank Danske Bank for their continued sponsorship of this event. The club is now looking forward to their next event, the Future Stars Calf Show which will be held at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Friday 22nd November commencing at 4.30pm.

CLASS RESULTS:

Senior Bulls: 1 Stranagone Uppermost – Robert McWilliams; 2 Bessiebell Ubank – Jack Smyth; 3 Bessiebell Uman – Jack Smyth; 4 Ovill Ulysses – O’Kane Bros; 5 Gallion Unite – E Johnston & Sons

Senior Bulls: 1 Ballyvaddy Undeniable – W McVey; 2 Moorlough Uganda – J McBride; 3 Grillagh Usher – P Bradley; 4 Stranagone Uber – Robert McWilliams; 5 Brigadoon Ultimate – WD & JA Connolly

Senior Bulls: 1 Coolnaslee Ulex – William Whyte; 2 Brigadoon Unique – WD & JA Connolly; 3 Tullygarley Usher – JK & RK Currie; 4 Stranagone Unit – Robert McWilliams

Intermediate Bulls: 1 Rossavalley Uptownlad – M Baxter; 2 Rossavalley Uptownboy – M Baxter; 3 Cullaghmore Umpire – W Knox; 4 Drumlone Uriah – K Veitch; 5 Glenramble Uriel – T O’Neill; 6 Gorteade Ultimate – J McKeagney

Intermediate Bull: 1 Killadeas Unclejack – S & D Bothwell; 2 Killadeas Understudy– S & D Bothwell; 3 Damview Ultrasonic – Claire Ferris; 4 Damview Urban – Claire Ferris; 5 Damview Usain – Claire Ferris

Intermediate Bull: 1 Drumacritten Ugo – George Nelson; 2 Fury Universe – P Hackett; 3 Killadeas Ulick – S & D Bothwell; 4 Fury Urban – P Hackett

Junior Bull: 1 Springlane Universe – N & S Cochrane; 2 Coolnaslee Umbra – William Whyte; 3 Slieve UFO – Shane McGeehan; 4 Glenramble Utopia – T O’Neill; 5 Woodpark Uno – Will Short

Junior Bull: 1 Drumconnis Ulysses – J McGrath; 2 Killadeas Ultra – S & D Bothwell; 3 Coolnaslee Upshot – AO & E Quigley; 4 Sydenville Untouchable – George Hadnett

Junior Bull: 1 Glenramble United – T O’Neill; 2 Damview Usk – Claire Ferris; 3 Killadeas Uber – S & D Bothwell; 4 Dernaseer Usmasher – D Arthurs; 5 Killadeas Underline – S & D Bothwell; 6 Carnview Utopia – JJ McGuigan; 7 Glenbridge Uwen – David Farrell

Senior Championship Senior champion: Coolnaslee Ulex – William Whyte

Reserve senior champion: Stranagone Uppermost – Robert McWilliams

Intermediate championship Intermediate champion: Rossavalley Uptownlad – M Baxter

Reserve intermediate champion: Drumacritten Ugo – George Nelson

Junior championship

Junior champion: Springlane Universe – N & S Cochrane

Reserve junior champion Drumconnis Ulysses – J McGrath

Overall championship Overall champion: Rossavalley Uptownlad – M Baxter Reserve overall champion: Springlane Universe – N & S Cochrane

1 . char fig 2.jpg Overall and Intermediate Champion- Rossavalley Uptownland which sold for 10,000gns. Photo: Wm McElroy Photo Sales

2 . char fig 3.jpg Reserve Interemdiate Champion- Drumacritten Ugo sold for 9,200gns, exhibited by George Nelson. Photo: Wm McElroy Photo Sales

3 . char fig 4.jpg Reserve overall and junior champion- Springlane Universe sold for 7,800gns, exhibited by N&S Cochrane. Photo: Wm McElroy Photo Sales