Senior Saler stock bull ‘Sidney’ crowned Beef Champion of Champions at Balmoral Show

Sponsored by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), the competition brought together a lineup of individual breed champions, each hoping to secure the prestigious title.

Judge Matthew Goulding selected Stephen and Hannah Maginn’s senior Saler stock bull Sidney, as the overall champion, with the reserve title awarded to Limousin cow Deerpark Shakira who was shown with her Glenrock Redemption sired bull calf by Conor and Ryan Mulholland, and second reserve honours to Joe and Alan Wilson’s 2022 born Simmental cow, Ballinalare Farm Nikita with her twin calves at foot.

Judge Matthew Goulding commented: “Tremendous class with a real wow aspect. A great show of power, strength, width and the display of true beef characteristics in all breeds was fantastic. I came to judge today with an open mind to see the best representatives of each breed, the Saler did that for me. I don’t think I have ever seen a Saler as good as it, he was a very correct animal who is soft, easy fleshing, beautiful legs and feet, great width through the pelvis and along the top, lovely head and great disposition about him.”

He continued: “The Limousin cow and calf are a tremendous example of the breed with serious width and power through her, and very importantly she was carrying a very good calf who could win a show himself. Simmental with twins followed closely, but she looked like the twins may have taken just a little bit off her, and ultimately it is show day.”

LMC Chairman Joe Stewart congratulated the winners, saying: “On behalf of the Livestock and Meat Commission, I want to congratulate Stephen and Hannah Maginn on taking the Beef Champion of Champions title at this year’s Balmoral Show. This competition is a great opportunity to recognise the skill and hard work behind top-quality livestock. Our congratulations also go to Conor and Ryan Mulholland and Joe and Alan Wilson for their success in a class that truly reflects the high standard of breeding and stockmanship that we are extremely proud to have in this industry.”

LMC Chief Executive Colin Smith added: “LMC is proud to once again support this high-profile event that showcases the very best of local beef production and pedigree breeding. Events like the Beef Champion of Champions play a vital role in celebrating the achievements of our farming community and underlining Northern Ireland’s reputation for excellence in livestock. I would like to thank the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) for hosting the show, our judge Matthew Goulding for his expert evaluation, and most importantly, every exhibitor who contributes to driving standards forward and demonstrating the outstanding quality within our industry.”

Second Reserve Champion owned by Alan and Ashton Wilson from Rathfriland with Nikita and Neil Wilson, judge Matt Goulding from Kerry and Colin Smyth