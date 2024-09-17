The ceremony honoured 871 full-time and part-time students and Higher Level Apprentices. Certificates were presented by John Nugent, Chair of the Governing Body and guest speaker Dr Isla Fraser, a forensic scientist, shared her journey as a female working in the STEM field.

Tommy Martin, Interim Principal and Chief Executive, SERC, said: “Graduation marks the culmination of hard work, dedication, and determination. It is an important day and one that should be celebrated.

You have completed your course, and your success is well deserved. Graduation is also a marker for your next step. Strive to better yourselves and continue to learn. If someone helped you get to where you are today, thank them and pay it forward, with words of encouragement, with support, and share your story of success at your local college.”

He added: “The achievement rate for our full-time Higher Education students in 2023/24 was over 95%. In addition, approximately 55% of our full-time students achieved higher grade profiles on their qualifications, and four students from across our degree provision, achieved First Class Honours – one from Liverpool John Moores University BSc (Hons) Business Management, one from The Open University BSc (Hons) in Cloud Computing Technologies and two from The Open University BSc (Hons) Cyber Security and Digital Forensics.

“Our partnerships with Ulster University, The Open University, Queen’s University Belfast and Liverpool John Moores University adds to our qualification portfolio, offering a range of Degrees and Foundation Degrees. This is complimented by our long-standing offering of Pearson Higher National Certificates and Diplomas; Higher Level Apprenticeships and a range of professional and technical qualifications designed to meet the needs of the economy.

“Overall, progression for our Higher Education students is highly impressive with 60% confirming they have progressed to the next level of higher education and 31% securing employment.”

Mr Martin concluded: “As well as having qualifications, students need to have much more in terms of skills and experience. This includes soft skills, such as communication, presentation and organisational skills which allow students to excel in studies, work and life – skills that students gain at SERC. We place important value on project-based learning which gives our students those opportunities to work together on real life scenarios, solving problems and developing their entrepreneurial skills and experience, all of which enhances their graduate qualities before they walk through the door.”

