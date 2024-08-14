Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Poultry farmers in Northern Ireland are being warned about the potential impact of red mite on the health and productivity of their flocks this summer.

“Conditions at the moment are perfect for an explosion in red mite numbers,” warned John Shiels, MSD Animal Health, Poultry.

“We’ve had warm, muggy days and relatively high temperatures at night, which allows these parasites to multiply very quickly.”

Red mites live and breed in poultry houses, coming out at night from cracks and crevices to suck the blood of roosting hens. Flocks become stressed and more susceptible to disease or even death as a result of mite

John Shiels

infestations. Production is also affected, with laying rates and egg quality seriously reduced.

“Red mites are really unpleasant for the hens, but also for farm workers,” explained John.

“They spread easily throughout the farm on people and equipment and are very hard to eradicate. Luckily there is a unique treatment that has been proven to kill mites effectively and improve their welfare.”

Exzolt contains fluralaner and treats the hens via the drinking water. Treatment with Exzolt consists of two applications, 7 days apart, in order to target all stages of the life cycle. The egg withdrawal period is zero days.

“Red mites pose a serious risk to farmers, their flocks and their livelihoods, if you think you have a problem with mites, speak to your vet. In warm weather the number of mites increases every day, so there’s no point waiting,” John urged.

