This timed online only format proved popular for their inaugural sale last year, and this year's offering is something special!

The auction will include five in calf heifers, five maidens and four young bulls ready for work. All stock will be eligible for export to the UK following the sale, with selected animals able to travel to ROI (full details will be noted on marteye catalogue).

Highlights in the sale must surely include Cherryvalley Thriving who is a heifer with winning ways having been placed Breed Champion at Armagh Show in '23 and Reserve Supreme National Champion in '24. She traces back to one of the herd's favourite cows Fearn Hopscotch Monique, and represents the first female from this line to be offered for sale. She sells in calf to this year's Balmoral Reserve Supreme Champion Meonside Randango, and must surely be considered the full package!

If you require a Beef Shorthorn bull for your pedigree or commercial herd Cherryvalley have just the answer for you with this year's sale featuring a number of well bred bulls ready for work. These include Cherryvalley Wild Track, a son of Creaga Rolex and out of the EX94 Millerston Augusta Kim dam. Wild Track was Junior Male and Reserve Male Champion at this year’s Balmoral Show.

Cattle manager Mervyn Robinson has also hand picked a number of super maiden heifers to go under the hammer and states that: "The cattle featuring in this year’s Production sale are jammed packed with top breeding on all sides of their pedigrees. Visitors to the farm recently have been impressed with the sale stock, and also the powerful cows that they are out of. This is a real opportunity to tap into our best female lines."

The sale takes place online only via ballymena.marteye.ie

New customers are advised to register at least 24 hours ahead of the start of the sale in order to be pre approved to bid.

The sale is being ran by Ballymena Livestock Mart in conjunction with H&H marketing.

The full catalogue is available to view on marteye. Pre sale enquiries to Mervyn Robinson 07707 150285

1 . A number of service age bulls are included in the sale featuring Cherryvalley Wild Track who was Reserve Male Champion at Balmoral 2024.jpg A number of service age bulls are included in the sale featuring Cherryvalley Wild Track who was Reserve Male Champion at Balmoral 2024. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . The multi award winning heifer Cherryvalley Thriving is Lot 6 in the forthcoming Cherryvalley online sale.jpg The multi award winning heifer Cherryvalley Thriving is Lot 6 in the forthcoming Cherryvalley online sale Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

3 . Meonside Randango has been used as service sire for the in calf heifers catalogued in the Cherryvalley online sale.jpg Meonside Randango has been used as service sire for the in calf heifers catalogued in the Cherryvalley online sale Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales