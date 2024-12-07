Set your sights on Festive Crackers In Lamb Texel Sale!

All roads lead to Ballymena Mart on Tuesday evening 17th December, 6.30pm for the popular Festive Crackers Sale hosted annually by the Alderview, Ballygroogan, Bellefield, Braehead, Lylehill, Drumderg, Lakeview, Maineview, Millars, Mullan and Tullagh flocks.

This year's catalogue is packed at the seams with top genetics all wrapped up together with proven female lines and sought after service sires. 77 lots are due to go under the hammer comprising shearling ewes, ewe lambs and Embryo pregnancies.

A warm welcome is extended to all new and established breeders to attend the sale, with online bidding available via marteye.

Full details will feature in next week’s Farming Life.