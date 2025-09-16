Seven-year-old Simmental cow Kersknowe Ice Cube has her 5th set of twins

The rising eight-year-old Kersknowe Ice Cube, with her fifth set of twins (September 2025 born), and with dad, Denizes Neff looking on.

As cool as you like, the rising eight year old Simmental cow Kersknowe Ice Cube, from the noted Kersknowe pedigree herd of John Jeffrey, Kersknowe, Kelso, Roxburghshire, has had her fifth set of twins in her sixth calving!

The September 2025 born heifer calves were sired by the 13,000gns herd stock bull Denizes Neff, a Denizes Hamish son, purchased at Stirling in February 2024.

Entirely homebred, the October 2017 born Kersknowe Ice Cube is by Kersknowe Fillet 14, and is out of Kersknowe Angelic, herself a twin to a female.

The story starts in August 2020 when she calved her first set of twins having, as a heifer, been put to the Shorthorn bull. The following year saw a single bull calf who went on to sell at Stirling in

February 2023. 2022 saw twin heifer calves sired by Aultmore Jasper, and who are both now due to calve later this month.

Moving to 2023 and it’s another set of twin heifer calves, again by Aultmore Jasper, and retained in the herd. 2024 and it’s further twin heifer calves, by Aultmore Jasper, a Woodhall Ferrari son who himself was purchased at Stirling in 2019.

Making it a remarkable fifth set of twins, over almost bang on five years, are her latest September 2025 born heifer calves. Another Simmental ‘Super Mum’, Kersknowe Ice Cube has reared all of her

calves herself.

Eleven calves in six years, with the heifer calves likely to have long productive lives themselves in the herd, and a bull fit to go to the Stirling Simmental Sales, all adds up to tremendous productivity, and profitability. Whilst five sets of twins out of six calvings is remarkable in itself, Kersknowe Ice Cube does highlight what is so typical of Simmental females in terms of prolificacy; regular, easy calving year on year; oceans of milk; and producing quality, fast growing calves.

The Kersknowe pedigree herd was established in 1970, one of the original sixty-eight herds registered, in what was the British Simmental Cattle Society’s first year. Today this noted herd comprises of 35 pedigree Simmental cows and continues to feature strongly at Society Sales, and with two entries, Kersknowe Rascal and Kersknowe Rocket, both Aultmore Jasper sons, heading to Stirling for the Simmental Sale on Monday 20th October.