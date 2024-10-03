Seventh Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships launched
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This year, the Championships will take place on Tuesday 26th November at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.
Entries are now open, the Prize Schedule can be viewed online, and entries made at beefandlamb.org.uk
Entries will close on Friday, 25th October 2024 at 5pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
On the day of the Show, beef cattle exhibitors will compete for the coveted title of Supreme Champion and in the lamb classes all eyes will be on the Best Butcher Pair. Once showing is complete, the ever-popular auction will commence with calves at 4.45pm, lambs starting at 6.15pm and beef cattle at 7.00pm as all competition stock shown on the day will be offered for sale.
This year, a new special prize has been introduced for the highest placed exhibitor bred animal in each of the cattle sections. The winner will be awarded the Rogers Family Perpetual Cup and be crowned the Bred & Fed Champion.
Carolyn Greene, RUAS Business Development Executive commented: ‘We are delighted to launch the 2024 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships. This prestigious event continues to highlight the exceptional quality of local livestock and with our new special award, we can further recognise the time and commitment invested in producing local beef. We can’t wait to welcome exhibitors, buyers and spectators back to the Eikon Exhibition Centre in November.”
To keep up to date with the latest news and running order for the day visit www.beefandlamb.org.uk or follow the Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.