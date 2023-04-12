Beef cows sold to 297p for a Lim 840kg at £2494, Fr cows to 215p 620kg at £1333, Beef heifers to 319p 650kg at £2073, Beef bullocks to 331p 540kg at £1787 and to a top per head of £2647 for 830kg. Fr bullocks sold to 240p 560kg at £1344.

Beef Cows

S Fitzgerald, Crumlin Lim 840kg £2494 (297), H Griffin, Toome Blo 830kg £2423 (292), R Gault, Ballyclare Lim 710kg £2037 (287), S Fitzgerald, Crumlin Lim 850kg £2439 (287), S Fitzgerald, Crumlin Lim 780kg £2230 (286), J Wilson, Ballynure BB 760kg £2166 (285), C Maxwell, Downpatrick Lim 680kg £1931 (284), S Fitzgerald, Crumlin Lim 820kg £2320 (283), Local farmer Char 980kg £2685 (274), R Baxter, Ballyclare BB 710kg £1917 (270), Matthews Bros, Glenarm Lim 650kg £1729 (266), J Frew, Kells Lim 660kg £1755 (266), Local Farmer Lim 690kg £1828 (265), W & M Orr, Ballycastle Lim 630kg £1625 (258), S & E Mullan, Glarryford Lim 720kg £1828 (254), W & M Orr, Ballycastle Sim 690kg £1697 (246).

Latest prices from Ballymena

Fr Bullocks

A Graham, Glenwherry Fri 620kg £1333 (215), A T Lowry, Loughgiel Hol 590kg £1180 (200), C Moody, Bushmills Fri 840kg £1663 (198), D Minford, Crumlin Hol 690kg £1359 (197), Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills Fri 680kg £1319 (194), C Moody, Bushmills Fri 840kg £1621 (193), F O’Boyle, Randalstown Fri 580kg £1113 (192), C Moody, Bushmills Fri 820kg £1566 (191), D Minford, Crumlin Hol 730kg £1372 (188), G Connon, Aldergrove Fri 700kg £1316 (188), D Minford, Crumlin Hol 710kg £1313 (185), G McMullan, Carnlough Hol 750kg £1387 (185), A Magee, Kilwaughter Fri 570kg £1048 (184), R A Hill, Islandmagee Hol 610kg £1116 (183), J C Barkley, Ballymena Hol 780kg £1419 (182), R A Hill, Islandmagee Hol 610kg £1104 (181).

Beef Heifers

Local Farmer Lim 650kg £2073 (319), C Maxwell, Downpatrick Char 520kg £1632 (314), Local Farmer, Char 680kg £2121 (312), S Fitzgerald, Crumlin Lim 700kg £2170 (310), D Laverty, Portglenone Lim 640kg £1977 (309), C Maxwell, Downpatrick Lim 540kg £1668 (309), J Murphy, Ballymoney AA 520kg £1560 (300), Matthews Bros, Glenarm Lim 580kg £1728 (298), D Laverty, Portglenone Lim 640kg £1900 (297), T & D Aiken, Coleraine Char 640kg £1888 (295), S & E Mullan, Glarryford Lim 570kg £1670 (293), Linton Bros, Cloughmills Lim 650kg £1904 (293), N J Diamond, Bellaghy Lim 470kg £1363 (290), N J Diamond, Bellaghy Lim 550kg £1595 (290), C Maxwell, Downpatrick Char 540kg £1560 (289), S & E Mullan, Glarryford Lim 560kg £1612 (288).

Top per Head

C Sloss, Newmills Lim 830kg £1647, D Laverty, Portglenone Lim 910kg £2584, G Andrew, Doagh Lim 900kg £2556, W J Allen, Benburb Lim 760kg £2508, W J Allen, Benburb Lim 790kg £2464, J Thompson, Kells Sim 910kg £2402, G Bodkin, Magherafelt BB 860kg £2382, D Laverty, Portglenone Lim 810kg £2381, C Sloss, Newmills Lim 740kg £2331, D Laverty, Portglenone Lim 790kg £2306, D Grimes, Castlecaulfield Char 710kg £2293, W J Allen, Benburb Lim 780kg £2293, R Linton, Ahoghill Lim 700kg £2282, R Linton, Ahoghill Lim 790kg £2275, P McEldowney Lim 740kg £2249, W J Allen, Benburb Char 720kg £2232.

Beef Bullocks

Top per Kg

C Maxwell, Downpatrick Char 540kg £1787 (331), W J Allen, Benburb Lim 760kg £2508 (330), R Linton, Ahoghill Lim 700kg £2282 (326), D Grimes, Castlecaulfield Char 710kg £2293 (323), J Thompson, Dromore Lim 650kg £2080 (320), C Sloss, Newmills Lim 830kg £2647 (319), R McIvor, Cookstown Lim 650kg £2067 (318), J Thompson, Dromore Lim 660kg £2098 (318), C Sloss, Newmills Lim 740kg £2331 (315), J McLaughlin, Bushmills Lim 710kg £2222 (313), C Maxwell, Downpatrick Char 640kg £2003 (313), W J Allen, Benburb Lim 790kg £2464 (312), W J Allen, Benburb Lim 690kg £2152 (312), R McCartney, Cookstown Lim 710kg £2201 (310), W J Allen, Benburb Char 720kg £2232 (310), J McLaughlin, Bushmills Lim 720kg £2217 (308).

Fr Bullocks

J Dorrian, Portferry 560kg £1344 (240), J Dorrian, Portaferry 530kg £1219 (230), S McNabney, Clough 610kg £1403 (230), S McNabney, Clough 640kg £1433 (224), J Dorrian, Portaferry 600kg £1338 (223), W Black, Aghadowey 540kg £1188 (220).

BALLYMENA, FRIDAY 7TH APRIL

Dairy Cows

43 dairy cows sold to £2800, leading process as follows:

Rockmount Farm, Hillsborough Fri £2800, W Black, Aghadowey Fri £2650, Rockmount Farm, Hillsborough Fri £2600, W Black, Aghadowey Fri £2480, Rockmount Farm, Hillsborough Fri £2480, Rockmount Farm Fri £2320, Rockmount Farm, Hillsborough Fri £2300, Rockmount Farm, Hillsborough Fri £2220, Rockmount Farm, Hillsborough Fri £2220, W Black, Aghadowey Fri £2200, Rockmount Farm, Hillsborough Fri £2050, Rockmount Farm, Hillsborough Fri £2000.

Suckler Cows

30 suckler cows sold to £1800, leading prices as follows:

A Warwick, Templepatrick AA £1800, S & O Quigg, Garvagh Lim £1800, D Compton, Ballymena AA £1650, R N Weatherup, Larne Sim £1650, £1600A Warwick, Templepatrick AA £1580, D McNeill, Loughgiel Her £1480, BB £1480, Sim £1400.

Calves

396 dropped calves in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade. Bull calves sold to £600, Heifer calves to £650 and Friesian bull calves to £330.

Bulls

I Henry, Cookstown Lim £600 x2, Ganaway farms, Millisle Sim £565 x2, D Harkness, Ballymena AA £565 x2, J & A McAteer, Randalstown AA £560, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Sim £555, £550, D Harkness, Ballymena AA £540 x4, I Montgomery, Glenwherry AA £525 x2, G & A Patton, Newtownards Char £510.

Heifers

H Thompson, Randalstown Fri £650, £610, C Woodside, Carrickfergus AA £570, H Thompson, Randalstown Fri £570, R Adams, Ballymena Her £565, D McIlwaine, Larne BB £560, H Thompson, Randalstown Fri £550, £540 x3, £510, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Sim £500 x2, J King, Ballymena AA £500 x3.

Holstein/Friesian

J Martin, Randalstown Fri £330 x2, G Forsythe, Cloughmills Hol £200, W Pearson, Newtownards Fri £135.

Weanlings

A great show of 520 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in another super trade. Bullocks sold to £1100 over for a Lim 400kg at £1500 offered by P McCann, Portglenone. Heifers sold to £1330 over for a Lim 610kg at £1940 presented by J L McKinney, Maghera.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

F & R Auld, Newtownabbey Lim 220kg £830 (377), 200kg £750 (375), L Hamill, Templepatrick AA 240kg £900 (375) x4, G McClintock, Glenwherry Char 300kg £1100 (366), A J Wilson, Ballymena Lim 300kg £1100 (366), L Hamill, Templepatrick AA 260kg £935 (359) x4, F & R Auld, Newtownabbey Lim 220kg £790 (359), 220kg £780 (354), 250kg £880 (352, R McNabney, Broughshane Lim 290kg £1020 (351).

301 to 350kg

A Millar, Antrim Char 320kg £1230 (384), 310kg £1190 (383) x2, R McNabney, Broughshane Lim 310kg £1180 (380), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 310kg £1160 (374), J Marks, Portglenone Lim 320kg £1190 (371), G McClintock, Glenwherry Lim 350kg £1300 (371), D Brogan, Cloughmills Blo 310kg £1150 (371), D Kennedy, Larne Lim 320kg £1170 (365), B McCann, Portglenone Lim 330kg £1190 (360), M McGarry, Broughshane Lim 320kg £1150 (359), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Char 330kg £1180 (357), A J Wilson, Ballymena Lim 320kg £1140 (356), T Finlay, Larne Char 320kg £1130 (353), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Lim 340kg £1200 (352), I Wallace, Doagh Lim 330kg £1150 (348).

Over 350kg

P McCann, Portglenone Lim 400kg £1500 (375), D Kennedy,, Larne 380kg £1420 (373), P McIlrath, Glarryford Lim 370kg £1360 (367), G McClintock, Glenwherry Lim 410kg £1490 (363), P McCann, Portglenone Char 390kg £1410 (361), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Char 380kg £1340 (352), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Char 370kg £1300 (351) x2, P McIlrath, Glarryford Lim 400kg £1370 (342), 360kg £1230 (341), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 360kg £1210 (336), R J McKendry, Antrim Char 360kg £1210 (336), D Kennedy, Larne Lim 430kg £1440 (334), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Lim 390kg £1300 (333), D Kennedy, Larne Lim 360kg £1190 (330) x2.

Heifers

Up to 300kg

O’Kane Farm LTD, Dunloy Char 300kg £1150 (383), M & A Millar, Rasharkin Lim 290kg £1050 (362), A Millar, Antrim Char 300kg £1080 (360) x2, M McGarry, Broughshane Lim 260kg £870 (334), R P McDonnell, Cushendall Char 270kg £890 (329), RJ McNeill, Glenarm Lim 250kg £790 (316), S & O Quigg, Garvagh Char 260kg £810 (311), M McGarry, Broughshane Lim 300kg £930 (310), W Ferguson, Newtownabbey Lim 240kg £740 (308) x2, P Brankin, Aghalee Char 270kg £830 (307), P McIlrath, Glarryford Lim 280kg £860 (307), M McGarry, Broughshane Lim 300kg £920 (306), L Park, Ballynure Lim 210kg £620 (295) x2.

301 to 350kg

G McClintock, Glenwherry Lim 320kg £1170 (365), A Millar, Antrim Char 330kg £1190 (360) x2, 350kg £1260 (360), M & A Millar, Rasharkin Lim 340kg £1200 (352), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Char 340kg £1180 (347), P McIlrath, Galrryford Lim 320kg £1110 (346), E McIlwaine, Kilwaughter Lim 320kg £1070 (334), D Kennedy, Larne Lim 350kg £1170 (334) x2, L Turtle, Broughshane Lim 330kg £1090 (330), M McGarry, Broughshane Lim 330kg £1080 (327), OKane Farm LTD, Dunloy Char 350kg £1140 (325), M & A Millar, Rasharkin Lim 320kg £1040 (325) x2, T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Lim 330kg £1070 (324).

Over 350kg

Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Char 360kg £1280 (355), D Kennedy, Larne Lim 380kg £1280 (336), P McIlrath, Glarryford Lim 360kg £1200 (333), M Murray, Cushendall Lim 360kg £1190 (330), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Char 390kg £1280 (328), M McNeill, Cushendun Char 360kg £1170 (325), 400kg £1290 (322), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Char 370kg £1190 (321), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Char 400kg £1280 (320), P McCann, Portglenone Lim 360kg £1150 (319), J L McKinney, Maghera Lim 610kg £1940 (318), M Byrne, Randalstown Lim 370kg £1170 (316), D Kennedy, Larne Lim 410kg £1290 (314), M McNeill, Cushendun Char 410kg £1290 (314), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Char 370kg £1160 (313), D Kennedy, Larne Lim 430kg £1340 (311).

BALLYMENA, WEDNESDAY 12TH APRIL 2023

A smaller entry of 1269 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a sharper trade. Fat hoggets sold to 591p for a pair of 10 Beltex 23kg at £136 presented by B McAllister, Kells and to a top per head of £157 for another Beltex 32kg also from B McAllister. Spring lambs sold to 642p for 2 pens of Texel lambs 31kg at £135 from J McIlrath, Glarryford and J Lowe, Cookstown. Fat ewes sold to £242.

Fat Hoggets (644)

Top per Kg

B McAllister, Kells 10 Bel 23kg £136 (591), Local farmer 7 Tex 20kg £114 (570), C Patterson, Broughshane 17 Eas 20kg £114 (570), N Boyd, Broughshane 2 Tex 21kg £119 (566), A Graham, Glenwherry 2 Dor 23kg £130 (565), N Boyd, Broughshane 27 Tex 23kg £130 (565), S White, Cloughmills 5 Tex 20.5kg £114.50 (558), K Steele Nicholson, Antrim 9 Tex 24kg £134 (558), C Johnston, Stoneyford 3 Dor 21.5kg £120 (558), C Johnston, Stoneyford 8 Dor 21kg £117 (557), W Wright, Antrim 3 Mul 23kg £128 (556), Local farmer 14 Tex 20.5kg £114 (556), K Steele Nicholson, Antrim 4 Tex 22.5kg £125 (555), A Bell, Nutts Corner 9 Tex 24.5kg £136 (555), B Jamison, Armoy 8 Tex 21.5kg £119 (553), L Weatherup, Ballyclare 11 Char 23.5kg £130 (553).

Top per Head

B McAllister, Kells Bel 32.5kg £157, J Buick, Kells 3 Tex 33kg £156, J Alexander, Clough 3 Tex 30.5kg £148.50, P & P Scott, Templepatrick 1 Tex 36kg £147, S Hall, Larne 8 Tex 30kg £146, J Buick, Kells 16 Tex 29.5kg £146, B McAllister, Kells 4 Bel 26.5kg £145, B McAllister, Kells 2 Bel 30.5kg £144.50, I McKinney, Maghera 16 Tex 30kg £143.50, T Bell, Randalstown 5 Tex 33kg £143, R Fleming, Nutts Corner 3 Tex 30.5kg £142, N & P Park, Antrim 7 Zwa 29.5kg £142, M Halpin, Carrickfergus 3 Cv 31.5kg £140.50, G Gault, Doagh 1 Bord 37.5kg £140, R McBride, Randalstown 2 Tex 28.5kg £140.

Spring Lambs (122)

J McIlrath, Glarryford 20 Tex 21kg £135 (642), J Lowe, Coagh 8 Tex 21kg £135 (642), I Adair, Antrim 8 Tex 20.5kg £130 (634), R Hood, Broughshane 6 Tex 22.5kg £141 (626), D Rowney, Ballynure 1 Zwa 20.5kg £128 (624), P Crawford, Islandmagee 21 Dor 21kg £130.50 (621), B McAllister, Kells 6 Tex 22.5kg £139 (617), I Frew, Cullbackey 6 Dor 21kg £127 (604), B Ward, Glenarm 3 Zwa 23kg £138 (600), SF & EH Watson, Cullybackey 3 Char 23kg £136 (591), I Warwick, Kells 2 Dor 22kg £130 (590).

Fat Ewes (503)

1st Quality

Suff - £120-£220

Tex - £130-£242

CB - £88-£128