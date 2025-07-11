Shaw Gibbs hosts successful seminar series for landowners

Shaw Gibbs, a leading accountancy and business advisory practice, brought together landowners, developers, investors, agents and legal professionals to tackle the complexities of agricultural land development in a dedicated series of seminars.

The first ‘From Plot to Profit’ seminar took place on Monday 16 June at Shaw Gibbs’ Summertown office in Oxford, with three further seminars held in Winchester, Farnham and Northampton.

The expert panel was led by Naomi Stewart, Head of Tax at Shaw Gibbs and Partner of Martin and Company (part of the Shaw Gibbs Group), with speakers Amy Nash and Mike Burton from Metis Homes, Jacob Taylor from RO Land, Tom Sater from RO Energy and Paul Sams from Dutton Gregory Solicitors. The discussions throughout the series explored tax implications, opportunities in renewable energy, legal considerations, succession planning and common pitfalls when navigating the increasingly complex development landscape.

“It was wonderful to host our ‘From Plot to Profit’ seminars across the four locations, and we were pleased to see the events so well-attended,” said Naomi. “During the discussions, panellists shared some brilliant insights that we’re sure will be invaluable for landowners looking to diversify, helping them to better understand the development process and maximise their potential returns for future generations.

“Today’s development landscape can be tricky to navigate, particularly with recent changes to policy and regulations. That’s why it was important for Shaw Gibbs and our fellow contributors to share our expertise with landowners, to support them in making informed decisions with confidence.”

Following the panel discussion, each of the seminars concluded with an interactive Q&A session, with topics ranging from recent tax reforms and structuring land sales to considerations for small-scale developments.

Shaw Gibbs is a top 40 accountancy practice who provide expert solutions for private individuals and entrepreneurial businesses in Central and Southern England. Investing in their teams of high-quality specialists, Shaw Gibbs work with the best-in-breed technology to create value for clients which exceeds expectation. For more information, visit www.shawgibbs.com.