Shear Brilliance – Huw achieves a new British shearing record

This beat the previous record held by Martin Howlett of 539.

The record took place at Hendreseifion, the location of another record achieved by local shearer Meirion Evans 12 months ago.

After months of preparation, the record attempt started at 7am and concluded at 5pm with hundreds of well-wishers in attendance to support and congratulate Huw.

At the end of the record, a tired but delighted Huw said: “Today has been an amazing day, thank you to everyone who has helped me achieve what I have here today. There are too many people to name individually, but you all know who you are. Records are not just about the shearer attempting but are very much a team effort. I could not have achieved this today without so many people. I thank you so much for the support you have given me.”

Huw continued by mentioning the support of his family: “My family has always supported me to get me where I am today, no matter what I wanted to do, my family has always been there, and I thank them, it means so much. I’d like to mention my grandad, who is sadly no longer with us, but hopefully looking down on me today, he was the one who started me shearing.”

Huw concluded by thanking everyone who had attended on the day to support him, and the charities supported by the record, the Welsh Air Ambulance & Aberdyfi Search and Rescue.

Gareth Jones, Head of Member Engagement, British Wool said: “On behalf of British Wool we offer huge congratulations to Huw on his successful record attempt. This was a display of high-quality shearing, and Huw should be very proud of his achievements.”

“We appreciate the hard work that goes on behind the scenes in holding a record and therefore offer congratulations to everyone who has helped and supported Huw in successfully setting a new British Shearing Record.”