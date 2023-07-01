Sheba takes dairy honours at Newry Show

​Selecting the Newry qualifiers for the 2023 Thompsons/Northern Ireland Shows Association Dairy Cow Championship was judge David Simpson, from the Damm Holstein herd, Lisburn.

David’s qualifier was the Newry Interbreed Dairy Champion, Bannwater Undenied Sheba 137 VG86, from the Bannwater herd of Andrew Magowan, Rathfriland.

Making her first appearance in a show ring, this stylish heifer is by Our-Favourite Undenied to a Cogent Bill dam, and has a pedigree that includes several generations of EX and VG cows. Calved since January, she is currently averaging 35 kg/day.

Cameron Magowan with Bannwater Undenied Sheba 137 VG86, from the Magowan family’s Bannwater Herd, Rathfriland, who qualified for the 2023 Thompsons/NISA Dairy Cow Championship at Newry Show on Saturday. Congratulating Cameron are David Simpson (judge) and Nathan Harvey (Thompsons). Picture: Thompsons

Thompsons would like to congratulate the Magowan family on their qualification and wish them every success at the Championship Final at Antrim Show on Saturday 22nd July.

