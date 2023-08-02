Sheep prices from Downpatrick
Prices from the Downpatrick sheep sale on Saturday 29th July were as follows:
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Leading prices as follows.
Fat Lamb: Kilcoo farmer 27kg £126. Drumaquoile farmer 27kg £120. Killinchy farmer 25kg £116. Ballylander farmer twice 24.50kg £115. Loughinisland farmer 24kg £115. Carrickmannan farmer 25kg £112 and Ballynoe farmer 23.70kg £111.
Store Lamb: Ballyward farmer 19.80kg £86. Ballyward farmer 19.20kg £86. Loughinisland farmer 19.70kg £86. Vianstown farmer 18.30kg £84.50. Dromara farmer 19.50kg £84.50 and Ballylucas farmer 19kg £82.
Fat Ewe: Minerstown farmer £186 and £180. Kilcoo farmer £164. Minerstown farmer £149 and £148. Kilcoo farmer £137. Minerstown farmer £136. Annacloy farmer £136. Kilkeel farmer £124 and Minerstown farmer £124.