Sheep support must move from words to action, says UFU

The Ulster Farmers’ Union acknowledges confirmation from DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, that a sheep support scheme is now a ministerial priority.

However, the UFU says DAERA must move swiftly beyond verbal commitments and deliver long-overdue support to sheep farmers.

Speaking at the Stormont AERA Committee, Minister Muir outlined that DAERA staff are currently focused on delivering the Farming with Nature agri-environment scheme which is set to be launched in mid-May, at the Balmoral Show. Following it’s roll out, resources are to be invested in delivering the sheep support scheme.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “Sheep support is finally being given ministerial attention after months of engagements with DAERA’s policy team and the AERA committee. On the one hand, it’s positive to have some idea of a timeline for sheep support, but on the other, it’s completely unjust that our farmers are still waiting for actual progress to be made. They feel left behind while new schemes are being rolled out for other sectors as part of the Sustainable Agriculture Programme.

“Resource pressures have once again been stated as the cause of the hold up for sheep support. Our farmers are scunnered hearing this. We are very aware that there is a resource issue but what are DAERA doing to resolve it?

“Sheep farmers have one of the lowest incomes in agriculture. It’s completely unfair to expect them to be ok waiting until DAERA finally get around to supporting them. The Farming with Nature Scheme is expected to be launched at the Balmoral Show, but the roll out will still require significant input and delays could still happen.

“The majority of sheep in NI are farmed on upland ground in Severely Disadvantaged Areas, that have been underinvested in since the removal of the Areas of Natural Constraints payment and the end of the basic payment levelling up. Sheep farmers also struggle to avail of farm improvement grants because to date, they haven’t been sheep farmer friendly,” said Mr Cuddy.

In the Republic of Ireland, farmers are now benefiting from up to €25 per ewe through government-backed schemes.

“Pressure is mounting on our sheep farmers. It’s very difficult to see their counterparts getting the necessary support to thrive, whilst they’re simply trying to stay competitive in the market place and make ends meet. It’s not sustainable and its putting NI’s sheep industry at a competitive disadvantage.

“We need to see a robust and properly resourced scheme that recognises the unique challenges faced by sheep producers in NI. While we acknowledge this positive shift in tone from the DAERA Minister, action is now needed to back up his words,” said Mr Cuddy.