Sheila and Ashlyn claim dairy honours at Armagh

​The picturesque showgrounds outside Markethill attracted a large crowd of spectators again this year, and the sweltering heat was matched only by some heated competition in the dairy ring as cows and exhibitors vied to claim top honours.

Selecting the Armagh qualifiers was judge Mr Mark Nutsford, who runs the well-known Riverdane Holstein Herd, based in Cheshire.

Mark’s first qualifier, and the Armagh Interbreed Champion, was the red and white Holstein, Derrymore Julandy Sheila Red 2 VG86, from the McCorry family’s herd at Aghalee.

Two months into her second lactation, she is currently averaging 60 kg/day at 3.90% butterfat and 3.30% protein.

As a heifer, her production topped 8,800kg at 305 days.

Reserve Interbreed Champion and second Armagh qualifier was the heifer, Annaghmore Atwood S Ashlyn, from the Annaghmore Herd of Clive and Joel Richardson, Portadown.

She is currently averaging 35 kg/day at 4.00% butterfat and 3.44% protein.

Thompsons would like to congratulate both qualifiers and wish them every success at the Antrim Show Final on Saturday 22nd July.

They also look forward to seeing the qualifiers from Ballymena Show after today.

Pictured left: Dessie McCorry at the halter with Derrymore Julandy Sheila Red 2 VG86, from the McCorry family’s herd at Aghalee, who claimed the first qualifying place for the 2023 Thompsons/NISA Dairy Cow Championship at Armagh Show. Congratulating Dessie is Richard Moore (Thompsons).