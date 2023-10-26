The Lamb Young Handler classes at this year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships will be judged by Sheila Malcomson from Donaghmore, Newry.

Sheila Malcolmson

Sheila helps her husband and son on the family farm where she has lived for the past 40 years. They run a dairy herd alongside a small acreage of cereals and a flock of pedigree Charollais sheep.

Her involvement in the sheep industry has evolved over the years as she transitioned from Secretary of the Northern Ireland Charollais Sheep Club to her current role as Chairperson. She also enjoys exhibiting at local shows including the Balmoral Show.

