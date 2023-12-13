Another great day out was had by all at the Shilnavogie Sheep Dog trial on Saturday, 9th September.

Shilnavogie Sheepdog Trial raised £1330 for Cancer Research. Pic: Submitted

Held annually by local sheepdog enthusiasts, the trial is strictly amateur and had a turnout of 29 dogs competing for top place earlier this year.

Competitors and spectators came from near and far to enjoy the day, with a great number of young handlers taking part. There were even a few World Championship competitors from Belgium and Italy who took to the Shilnavogie course for a practice run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's no trial without a judge and this year the task was down to Jake Hamilton, with time keeping managed by Gordon Montgomery.

The overall winner was Aiden Scullion with Fly, and Declan McGee took runner up with Gyp. Third place went to James Davison with Roo, fourth place was secured by Gordon Crooks with Jim, fifth and sixth was Bert Davidson with Nell and Darren Johnston with Grit respectively.

Best Lady competitor was Katie Montgomery with Roy and the Best Outrun, Lift and fetch went to Declan McGee with Gyp. Best Drive, Shed and Pen went to Darren Johnston with Grit and Best Pen (outside cup winners) was Brian O'Kane with Roy. Katie Montgomery took home Best Young Handler this year with her dog Roy.

The total raised at this years trial came to £1350 and a cheque was presented to Cancer Research UK by members of the Trial Committe, Annie Davison and Roberta Johnston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A great effort from all the dogs and shepherds/shepherdess's alike, and a fantastic crowd of supporters on the day. The committee would like to express their thanks to all the sponsors for this year’s trial, who gave so generously.