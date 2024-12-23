Shining trade at Northern Stars Female Sale

The sale realised a top price of 9500gns from Adrian Liggett’s Corbo Flock and an overall sale average up on last year’s sale of 1907gns for 74.

Buyers competed early for quality ewe lambs with Alastair Gault’s Forkins Flock the leading star with Lot 18, GAF2404079(E2), a Douganhill Gangster daughter out of a Lakeview Dirty Dancer sired dam. This lamb’s maternal sister stood 3rd at the National Show Armagh and 1 st at Antrim Show. She moves to Donegal to John, Chaylee and Lorrine Greene’s Larahirl and Greene Star Flocks for 9000gns.

Mark Priestley, Seaforde Flock saw his favourite change hands for a 6000gns two way split to Charlie Boden Sportsmans Flock and Alan Blackwood Auldhouseburn.

Lot 11, PRQ2402741(E1) is a Auldhouseburn Gazza daughter out of a dam sired by Procters El Presidente and ET sister to Reserve Female Champion at the National Show Armagh.

The buyers returned to Alastair Gault’s pen for the next favourite. Lot 19, GAF2404042(E2), a daughter of the much sought after Strathbogie Gypsy King out of a dam by Sportsmans Dare Devil. She is an ET sister to 10k Ballymena Champion Forkins Hawkeye and also moves to Donegal to join A Friel’s Flock in Portsalon.

A packed ring was evident for the sale topper from Adrian Liggett’s Corbo Flock, Lot 31, LIG2300777(E1), a 32K Hexel Fan Club daughter and out of a dam by Hartside All Star and maternal sister to 13K Corbo Dora. She sells in lamb to Oberstown Hercules to Jacqueline Browne Strabane.

Richard Henderson was next in line for the money with his best from the Ballynahone pen Lot 74, HRB2301983(E1), a Largy Fanucci daughter out of a dam by Garngour Emerald. Dam is the much admired sister to Ballynahone Foreman and bred sons to 2.2K. Sire was male champion RUAS 2022. In lamb to Douganhill Gangster scanned with twins she joins Alister Breen’s Drumderg Flock, Co Fermanagh for 7500gns.

Taking the buyers’ eye again they returned to Mark Priestley’s Seaforde pen for Lot 79, PRQ2302462(E1), a Procters El Presidente daughter and out of a Knock Banker dam. Dam bred Empire King and from the same bloodline as previous Balmoral Show champion and 20K His Majesty, this gimmer comes in lamb to Drumcon Head of State. She joins S&J McCollam’s Carmavy Flock Crumlin for 5500gns.

Continuing to be popular with the buyers Richard Henderson saw Lot 76, HBR2301997(E1) an ET sister to the 7.5K gimmer cash in for 4200gns. She sells in lamb with a single to Strathbogie Gypsy King to Drumcon Pedigrees Ltd, Cullybackey.

Next up was Jack Gault with his Cherryvale favourite, Lot 45, GCN2303783(E1), a Charben Fantastic daughter out of a dam by Knock Banker. Selling in lamb with twins to Forkins Hit the Diff she joins Margaret Millen’s Flock Coleraine for 3600gns.

The consignors would like to thank Ballymena Livestock Market for the smooth running of the sale and their sponsors AB Europe, Animax, Beatty’s of Antrim, Bellingham Plant, J Bellingham and sons Agri Construction, Chestnutt Animal Feeds, SH Coleman Ltd, Glenkeen Livestock Supplies, Fane Valley Stores, Galloway & MacLeod, Harbro, Hydes, Mill Vets, Strabane Mills Ltd, Thompsons Feeds, Hydes Feeds, Garvagh Veterinary, NFU Mutual, The Sheep Vet, Tim Montgomery, Top-Flock, Tullyherron Feeds and Wilsons Agri for their generous support. They also wish all buyers every success with their purchases, lambing and a prosperous and successful New Year.

Other leading prices:

A Liggett 3000gns

A Gault 3000gns; 2800gns; 2600gns; 2400gns; 1700gns

M Priestley 2400gns

R Henderson 3200gns; 2400gns; 2000gns; 2000gns; 1600gns

J Trimble 3200gns; 2600gns; 2600gns

R Strawbridge 2600gns

J Gault 1800gns

Grove Cottage Farm Ltd 1600gns

1 . Pic8_Jack Gault 3600gns Gimmer.jpg Shearling Ewe form Jack Gault Cherryvale Flock, Lot 45, GCN2303783(E1), a Charben Fantastic daughter out of a dam by Knock Banker selling for 3600gns Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Pic 6_Mark Priestley 5500gns Gimmer.jpg Shearling Ewe Lot 76, HBR2301997(E1) a Largy Fanucci daughter out of a dam by Garngour Emerald, from Richard Henderson Ballynahone Flock selling for 4200gns. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Pic5_Mark Priestley 6K EL.JPG Shearling Ewe from Mark Priestley Seaforde Flock, Lot 79, PRQ2302462(E1), a Procters El Presidente daughter selling for 5500gns. Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

4 . Pic4 - Richard Henderson -4200gns.jpg Ewe Lamb from Mark Priestley Seaforde Flock, Lot 11, PRQ2402741(E1) is a Auldhouseburn Gazza daughter, selling for 6000gns. Photo: freelance Photo Sales