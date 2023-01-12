Shore Recycling continues to invest in its future

This is particularly so where electrical and electronic equipment items are concerned.

The recognition of just how important effective recycling is in the minds of the general public continues to grow. It is for this reason that Perth-based Shore Recycling is confirming a more than steady growth within its business.

The company provides a specialist Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) recycling service for customers throughout Scotland. A key aspect of the company’s activities is the safe management of the chemical coolants contained within fridges and freezers. It is unique in providing this very specialised service in Scotland

Discussing the storage benefits of bunker walls l to r - Hugo McKeegan, Moore Concrete and Ryan Cullen, Shore Recycling

With the growth in Shore Recycling’s business has come the growing requirement to best manage the available resources at the company’s main operating site on the outskirts of Perth. Critical to the challenge of securing optimal productivity at the location is the availability of effective storage systems.

The entire recycling process is centred on the splitting of the various equipment items into their various component parts. This work has to be carried out to exacting standards expected of all Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRC) in Scotland.

Shore Recycling’s transport and yard manager Ryan Cullen takes up the story: “We need a flexible storage solution that can be tweaked at short notice to reflect the needs of the business at any particular time. We also need a system that is robust and which looks well.”

The answer to this combined challenge came in the form of precast concrete walls, manufactured and supplied by Moore Concrete in Co Antrim.

“The bunker walls represent the perfect storage solution,” Ryan explained. “The individual units can be easily moved to different locations around the Perth site, adding to the storage options that we can avail of at any time.”

A selection of bunker wall units was specifically manufactured by Moore Concrete for the Perth site with two heights specified: 2.8 and 3.8m.

Moore Concrete’s Conal McMahon was a recent visitor to Shore Recycling. “Flexible storage systems are now in strong demand across all sectors of manufacturing and agriculture,” he confirmed. “The need to effectively separate different inputs is critical. One of the most efficient ways to meet all of these needs is to put the various commodities on a concrete floor and then use the bunker walls that are manufactured by Moore Concrete to provide the segregation required.”

According to Conal, Moore Concrete is confirming a significant growth in demand for these precast units. He added: “They are totally flexible. Units range from 1.5m to 4.3m metres in height and weigh between 1.2t up to 3.7t.

“The unique curved shape of the base has been developed to allow the free flow of material to the floor. There is a 100mm straight portion at the bottom edge to aid the removal of material from the bay.”