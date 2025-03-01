Should you consider maize this season?

Maize cultivation in Northern Ireland has been experiencing a resurgence in recent years, with areas under cultivation steadily increasing.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the challenging season for maize in 2024 due to the cooler summer, the correct varieties that were drilled in good time still performed well. As we look towards the 2025 growing season, it is crucial for farmers to understand the key factors that contribute to successful maize production in our unique climate.

Benefits of Feeding Maize

Maize silage offers significant benefits for both livestock feeding and biogas production. For livestock, it provides a high-energy feed with excellent intake potential and high dry matter yield. Its high starch content makes it a good concentrate replacement, and when combined with high-protein components, it creates a well-balanced, cost-effective feed for cattle. In biogas production, maize silage is considered an ideal substrate due to its high methane yield potential. It can generate up to 210m³ of biogas per fresh tonne, making it one of the highest-yielding feedstocks for anaerobic digestion.

Gary Spence – Fane Valley, Technical Support Manager, Grassland

Selecting the Right Variety

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to growing maize in Northern Ireland, variety selection is paramount. Our marginal growing conditions necessitate choosing early maturing varieties. These early and ultra-early maturing varieties allow the crop to reach its full potential for yield and starch content under our specific conditions. At Fane Valley, we work with some of the top breeders to bring reliable, high-quality genetics to the market.

Site Selection and Soil Considerations

Choosing the right location for your maize crop is crucial. Maize favours sheltered fields with a south-facing aspect, which allows for earlier drilling and helps maintain soil temperature in early spring. Well-sheltered fields also offer protection against storm damage and minimize crop senescence close to harvest.

When it comes to soil type, maize prefers soils with good aeration and no compaction. Poorly aerated soils should be avoided as they limit root formation and can cause premature crop senescence.

To Plastic or Not to Plastic?

The use of plastic mulch has been a common practice in Northern Ireland, offering insurance against late frosts and increasing soil temperature for faster germination and development. However, with improved genetics offering good early vigour and earlier maturity, growing maize in open conditions has become a viable option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, 52% of Fane Valley maize customers opted to grow without plastic mulch, however we predict that some growers will return to growing maize under mulch due to the challenging season last year. If conditions are correct and a suitable variety is selected for a suitable site, maize in the open can still offer significant cost savings while achieving good crop development, maturity, and yield.

Climate Considerations

Northern Ireland's climate poses unique challenges for maize cultivation. However, recent trends show a warming climate, which is beneficial for maize growth. The average July temperature has increased from 14.5°C (1960-1990) to 15.5°C in recent years, with July 2023 averaging 16.5°C. This small increase is very significant for maize develop.

Conclusion

Growing maize on farm can offer a cost-effective, high-quality feed source for livestock and anaerobic digesters, efficiently utilizing on-farm nutrients. As we continue to see improvements in genetics and adapt to changing climate conditions, the potential for successful maize cultivation in Northern Ireland is on the rise.

For farmers considering maize this season we can offer advice on the most suitable varieties and give you the expert advice on the growing of the crop from our team of agronomists. To find out more about maize contact your local Fane Valley agronomist or call 028 9261 0485.