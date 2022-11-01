Show Season underway for local clubs

They continue with 5th Nov, young cocks and hens t/wires, 12th Nov, old bird and young bird mated pairs, 19th November, old cocks handled and late breds, 26th November, old hens handled and fancy t/wires, 3rd December, young cocks and hens handled, 10th December, old bird and young bird eye sign. Finishing with an Open Show on the 17th December. Details of which will be published closer to the time.

For any further information contact Jamie Greer Tel: 07706 584029.

Cullybackey HPS held their first show of the year on Saturday, 29th October with old cocks and hens t/wires. A great turn out with 137 birds penned across the two classes.

Joey Wright returned to the sport this year and won from Penzance YB National.

Old cocks through wires – 1st A Darragh, 2nd & 3rd D Swann, 4th A Darragh, Reserve B Herbison, VHC WJ & RJ Reid, Highly Commended Gregg Bros, Commended A Barkley & Son.

Old hens through wires – 1st A Darragh, 2nd & 3rd J & J Greer, 4th, Reserve, & VHC B Herbison, HC Commended A Barkley & Son. Best in show. A Darragh (Old cock). Judges Dennis Craig, Monty Magill (Harryville). Raffle winner A Darragh. Next week is Young cocks and hens t/wires. All welcome, penning from 7.00pm to 8.00pm.

Ballymena & Dist have the usual Monday night slot and started with the young birds through the wires to be followed by Week 2 - 7th November. Old cocks and old hens t/w. Week 3 -14th November. Young cocks and young hens handled. Week 4 - 21st November. Old cocks and old hens handled. Week 5 - 28th November. Old pairs and young pairs t/w.

Kells & District HPS – The show season will commence on 2nd November taking up its usual Wednesday position, penning from 7.00pm until 8.00pm. Classes will be as follows, all welcome: 2nd November Old Cocks T/W, 9th November Old Hens T/W, 16th November Young Cocks T/W, 23rd November Young Hens T/W, 30th November Young Bird & Old Bird Mated Pairs, 7th December YB & OB Eyesign and Pieds, 14th December Fancy.

Robert Alexander has scored in the last two seasons from France, Kings Cup last year and St Malo this year. He has now retired from racing.

Edgarstown first show will be held on Friday, 4th November. The first show will be run by S & E Buckley, RGG Donaldson and Mullen Bros everybody welcome.

The Northern Ireland Channel Fed annual Open Christmas Show and prize giving will be held in the Edgarstown HPS clubrooms on Saturday 26th November with penning from 11.30am until 12.30pm.

Birds judged in four classes – Old Bird TTW, Young Bird TTW, YB Handled, OB Handled with Specials for Best in Show, Best Opposite Sex plus Colour Specials. Open to all info Tel: 07955 044846.

Drumnavaddy Inv Hps 27.10.2022 Show result Class was – Any age Cock/Hen. Total birds in show -115, a good early entry.

Bertie Blair won 3 young bird races, and also Skibbereen OB National.

1st - D & K Mallen, 2nd - S Ogle, 3rd - Abernethy & Turner, 4th - K Wright, Res - G & I McBride, VHC - McGrath & McParland, HC - K Wright, C – McGrath & McParland. Special Best Red – S Ogle, Congratulations- Dean Mallen & Kenneth Mallen. Drumnavaddy Inv Hps would like to say a thank you to the Judges. G O’Dowd & A Feeney. Drumnavaddy Inv Hps

Next Show is 3.11.2022. Class is - Anyage Cock /Hen. Special for Best Pied. Penning from 7.00pm -8.00pm - Everyone welcome. Members to run show on 3.11.2022- D & K Mallen & G & S McMullan.

Good news from Sam Briggs that the INFC Charity Show has been arranged for Lisburn Leisure Centre on Saturday 3rd December, Raffle tickets are with most clubs to be returned to Helen Marshall by 2nd December. Many trade stands have booked space. Full details of show classes later.

Russell McAlary (Coleraine Premier) is running a bus to Dublin Lier Market on Sunday 26th March 2023.

Highest prize-winner in Ballymena & District HPS Johnston Eagleson.

Anyone interested please contact Russell ASAP so as he can make all arrangements for the trip contact 07759 539451. Call, text, messenger, or WhatsApp.

We are hoping to organise the Duddy Bus to Blackpool again subject to suitable interest and numbers. Leaving on the late boat on Thursday night 19th January and returning from Blackpool at 9.00am on Mon 23rd January, travelling Belfast Stenna line to Cairnryan.

For more information contact Alan Shanks 07503 483328 or Robert Turkington 07710 483063.

The INFC annual dinner dance and distribution of prizes will be held in the Stormont Hotel Belfast on Friday, 25th November 2022 at 7.00pm.

Tickets are priced at £35.00, and reservations can be made with the secretary or Ronnie Johnston by phone or email. (Secretary 028 92 641265, Ronnie 028 90 483625).

Accommodation rates if booked through the INFC. These special rates are Single room £90.00 Double room £100.00 Family room £120.00 to be booked through the INFC for special rates. As in previous years early booking is advisable. Cup and trophy winners should order dinner tickets from INFC Secretary Trevor Topping ASAP and INFC Committee members should contact Trevor to confirm their attendance.

D & K Mallen collect the Red Card at the opening show night for Drumnavaddy Inv HPS.

NIPA Ladies Night Friday 11th. November 2022 in the Templeton Hotel Templepatrick. Tickets £35 available from Fred Russell Tel: 028 92693913 evenings. Please reserve your tickets ASAP. All trophy winners not attending Ladies Night to collect their trophies. These trophies will NOT be taken to the Ladies Night presentation.

Ballymena & District HPS - End of Season Report 2022

With the racing season now over it's time to highlight the cup winners and the top results of the Ballymena & District members in 2022.

Johnston Eagleson & Sons were the Highest Prizewinners winning the majority of the races including 6 x 1st club wins on the channel and also had the best bird in the Town (Ballymena & Harryville clubs) on 14 occasions. They also won 1st Mid Antrim Combine and 1st Section B from Gowran Park old birds and took the Top 6 places in the Combine from Fermoy OB and won the Combine OB Inland averages.

The partnership also won the NIPA Section B Old Bird Inland Fancier of the year award. Bertie Blair was next best with five club wins, the best of these the NIPA Skibbereen OB Inland National were he finishing a good 2nd Section B and 5th Open NIPA 4363 birds.

Martin Graham was best in the NIPA St Malo OB National winning 1st Mid Antrim Combine, 3rd Section & 46th Open NIPA with his blue cock "Hugh's Delight" and, also won a Bronze Award with the cock for being in the open prizes twice in the NIPA OB National results. Martin is always there abouts in the channel Nationals and has a CV full of top results. Robert Alexander won the cross-channel averages and was placed 2nd Combine, 4th Section & 57th Open in the NIPA St Malo OB National. Racing with the INFC and Joey Wright had the only club bird in the Penzance YB National winning 7th Combine & 156th Open. Joey is just back in to the sport and is a former National Champion with the INFC.

2022 Top Prizewinners - J Eagleson & Sons, Blair & Rankin, R Service & Son, R Alexander, G & A Eagleson, M Graham, Reynolds & McCormick, Jim Harris, Joey Wright.

Cup Winners

J Eagleson & Sons won - Highest Prizewinners, OB Inland Average, OB Fermoy 5 bird, NIPA Skibbereen Yearling National, Bude, 1st Talbenny, Penzance, Penzance OB Classic, Best average 2nd Talbenny & Penzance, Talbenny YB Derby, YB of the year GB22B31065, 6th YB Race, Fermoy YB 5 Bird, NIPA Skibbereen YB National, Best Average two NIPA YB Nationals

Blair & Rankin won - OB of the year GB20B21349, NIPA Skibbereen Inland National, 2nd YB Race

Martin Graham won - NIPA Old Bird National St Malo. Robert Alexander won - Cross channel average, Joey Wright won - INFC Penzance YB National, Joint winner INFC Points. G & A Eagleson won - Joint winner INFC Points

OB Races Winners:

Tullamore 16/04/22 - Bertie Blair Velo 1931, 12th Combine, 20th Section, 79th Open NIPA 13,860 birds. Good result for Bertie Blair timing the winner at 12.24hrs recording velocity 1931 for the 126 miles.

His winning 2-year-old blue chequer Lambrecht cock was sitting on eggs was best in the Town.

Roscrea 23/04/22 - J Eagleson & Sons 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th & 7th club, 3rd Combine 1715 birds & 10th Section 3029 birds. Johnston Eagleson & Sons had a good day’s racing taking the top seven positions in the club. Their winning 3-year-old chequer w/f hen was timed at 12.35pm. Sire is their good Van Den Bulck stock cock from the P & D Breeding Stud and the dam is Lambrechts. A full sister topped the Combine by 12 minutes from a tough Fermoy last season.

Gowran Park 29/04/22 - J Eagleson & Sons 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th club. Johnston Eagleson & Sons take the top six positions in the club here. Their winning blue chequer hen was in a kit of 6 from Jackie Steele of Rasharkin. Breeding is the best of Jackie's Lambrecht family the "38 Cock" and famous "02 Hen". Johnston's winning hen bred last year’s young bird section winner from Gowran Park.

Fermoy 07/05/22 - J Eagleson & Sons 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th & 8th Club, 8th, 9th & 11th Combine 1750 birds Johnston Eagleson & Sons have the top eight in the club and their third win of the season.

Alan Darragh won both classes at Cullybackey, also BIS with the judges from Harryville Denis Craig and Monty Magill.

