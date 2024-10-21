Shows Association AGM
There was an excellent turnout of Northern Region Show members at the Annual General Meeting of the Irish Shows Association held recently in Bleary Farmers Hall, Lurgan
Pictured with the members are: from left seated, Jim Harrison, ISA Secretary, Marjory Blackburn, Northern Region Chairperson, Ray Brady, ISA National President, Michele Doran, newly elected ISA Board Member, and Ruth Montgomery, ISA Northern Region Secretary. Retiring ISA Board member, Bill Leeman, welcomed Michele Doran to her new role in representing the Northern Region Shows.