Shows Association AGM

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Oct 2024, 09:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
​There was an excellent turnout of Northern Region Show members at the Annual General Meeting of the Irish Shows Association held recently in Bleary Farmers Hall, Lurgan

Pictured with the members are: from left seated, Jim Harrison, ISA Secretary, Marjory Blackburn, Northern Region Chairperson, Ray Brady, ISA National President, Michele Doran, newly elected ISA Board Member, and Ruth Montgomery, ISA Northern Region Secretary. Retiring ISA Board member, Bill Leeman, welcomed Michele Doran to her new role in representing the Northern Region Shows.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice