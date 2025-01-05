Signature Led Lighting join UFU

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union is delighted to welcome Signature Led Lighting as its newest corporate member.

​The business is a leading provider of bespoke lighting solutions across various sectors including agriculture, commercial, residential and industrial applications.

They specialise in delivering innovative energy-saving solutions that enhance both efficiency and sustainability. Their commitment to excellence ensures that the business remains at the forefront of the lighting industry, providing clients with tailored solutions that meet their unique needs.

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said: “Having Signature Led Lightening on board as a corporate member is a very positive development, one that will benefit our members if they require help with a new build, renovation or are revamping their lightening in the home or on farm.

Left to right: Signature Led Lighting managing director Carl Pye and UK sales director Dylan Mansfield.

"The team have worked with many individuals and businesses in the agriculture industry and this new membership reflects their support for local farming and food production.

“We look forward to working with them.”

Speaking on behalf of Signature Led Lighting UK sales director Dylan Mansfield said: “For UFU members we offer a full turnkey solution that begins with a comprehensive light survey of the chosen building.

"This initial assessment allows us to understand the specific lighting requirements and challenges faced by our clients.

"We then design and plan a customised lighting scheme, incorporating an energy

audit and ROI analysis. This service is provided to members free of charge, underscoring our dedication to supporting the agricultural community.

"If the member is satisfied with our proposal, we arrange for the lighting products to be ordered and delivered by our trusted electrical distributor in Northern Ireland.

“What sets us apart from other lighting companies is our ability to offer a complete installation and maintenance package, covering the entire UK.

"Our team of experienced professionals ensures that every installation is carried out to the highest standards, and we provide ongoing support to guarantee optimal performance of the lighting systems. We can also provide compelling examples of energy savings to demonstrate the tangible benefits of our solutions, helping clients make informed decisions about their lighting needs.”

To find out more about Signature Led Lightening visit www.signatureledlighting.com, or call 0151 420 6000.