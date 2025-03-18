Significant damage caused after digger is driven at Co Tyrone house

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson and criminal damage at residential premises at the Carnalea Manor area of Seskinore on Tuesday 18th March.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Winters said: “At around 00:10am, it was reported that a digger was driven at a house in the area a number of times and a car parked in the driveway was then set alight with accelerant.

"Significant damage was caused to the front door area of the property following the incident. A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, and a young child were inside the property but were not injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 23 18/03/25. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”