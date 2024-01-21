Recent surveys have confirmed that silage quality is a genuine concern on dairy, suckler and other livestock farms right across Northern Ireland at the present time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Specifically, dry matters are extremely low. This might have been expected given the excessive amounts of rain that fell during the 2023 silage season.

​

“Low mineral levels in forages could well create problems with replacement dairy heifers and cows.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Elwood

​

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, repeated analysis of these forages is also pointing to a significant fall-off in mineral and vitamin values within these forages.

This is an issue that will be profiled by HVS Animal Health, at the upcoming Spring Farm Machinery Events. The company will be in attendance at Balmoral on Wednesday, 24 January and Thursday, 25 January.

The company’s Paul Elwood commented: “Again, the strong likelihood is that these forages will have quite a low mineral status.”

He continued: “Low mineral levels in forages could well create problems with replacement dairy heifers and cows put to the bull over the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And this is very much the case where farmers choose to use sexed semen.

“The end result may well be a very considerable fall-off in fertility levels, caused by sub-optimal mineral levels.”

Paul went on to point out that all breeding heifers should be drenched with the Liquid Gold® Dairy bespoke trace element and vitamin supplement three weeks prior to bulling or insemination.

A recent trial carried out in Northern Ireland has confirmed that dosing heifers – three weeks before service - with the Liquid Gold Dairy mineral and vitamin drench can help boost their subsequent fertility rates by 20 per cent. The heifers used in the trial work were all from the same herd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Elwood again: “The heifers were divided up into two groups, depending on whether their ear tags ended with an odd or even number.

“This approach ensured that the trial was completely random in nature. The heifers with tags ending with an even number received the Liquid Gold Dairy. The entire trial was scanned two months after insemination.”

He continued: “The results obtained were extremely significant. And the same principle holds, where mature dairy cows and the use of sexed semen are concerned.

“Drenching freshly calved animals with Liquid Gold Dairy will also help boost their subsequent fertility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Again, this reflects the critical role played by trace elements and vitamins in determining how quickly cows and heifers come back into calf.

"The Liquid Gold® range contains all the minerals and vitamins required by dairy cows, beef cattle and sheep with Zinc, Manganese and Copper made available solely in a chelated form.”

Paul continued: “Increasingly, farmers must seek to maximise the performance of their livestock. The Liquid Gold® range has been developed to meet this specific requirement.

“Fast growing grass swards, which were such a feature of the autumn period, are high in protein and soluble carbohydrate but can be deficient in many of the trace minerals and vitamins required to maximise the growth of breeding stock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is why it is so important to drench animals with the trace elements and vitamins they need to maximise their growth rates and fertility levels over the coming weeks.

“Making these minerals available in the form which guarantees their optimal uptake level within the animal is equally important.

“The good news is that our HVS Liquid Gold range has a proven track record in balancing out the key trace element deficiencies that build up in cattle that are fed high forage diets.”

Where calf rearing is concerned, HVS is confirming a very strong demand for its ground-breaking Calf Excel supplement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The product has been specifically developed to maintain the wellbeing of young calves and help bring relief against intestinal disorders and non-specific diarrhoea.

Paul concluded: “We are now seeing sheds used for the rearing of calves are in almost continuous use. This, in turn, allows bug populations to build up, despite the best efforts of the farmers in question. This is why the use of Calf Excel is so important.”

Paul pointed out that Calf Excel has a positive influence on the wellbeing of calves and brings relief from intestinal disorders and non-specific diarrhoea.

“It also supports the young animal during period of increased stress,” he added. “Calf Excel can also help increase feed intakes, boost a calf’s response to vaccination and generally improve the health status of the young animal.”