Sillky richness of beans is the perfect antidote for a cold, wet November

​“Some people are fat, some people are lean, but I want you to show me the person, who doesn't like butterbeans, Yay!”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The lines from the eighties group the B-52s song “Butterbean” have been the soundtrack to my craving this week.

And not just these large white beans, but cannellini, borlotti, black beans, and haricot have all been in my mind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aside from their nutritional value of being high in fibre, low in calories, free from cholesterol, packed with antioxidants, potassium and healing zinc, their silky richness in dishes is the perfect antidote for a cold, wet November.

Beans were among the first cultivated crops with archaeological evidence dating back nearly 10,000 years to prove their existence.

Early farmers who grew beans also grew grains.

This made for a symbiotic and harmonious relationship in which the amino acids of each complemented one another and formed the perfect protein.

This combination is reflected within regional cooking and examples include rice and beans in Caribbean culture, lima beans and corn in Latin American cooking, chickpeas and couscous in Middle Eastern cuisine and pasta e fagioli in the Italian kitchen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The estimated global harvest of beans is around 18.7 million tonnes on an estimated 27.7 million hectares of land.

three sisters

Beans are one the “three sisters” of traditional agricultural crops reported by European colonists in the United States.

Native Americans planted maize, squash, and beans in the same place providing a sound environment that capitalised on their various characteristics.

Beans are still a relatively cheap commodity and are a good soaker upper of flavours.

The weather has now officially called for soup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ribollita is a rich, rustic Italian soup with beans and vegetables.

Traditionally it would be made with dried beans but I find a tin more than acceptable and a lot handier.

It’s starts with bacon, a sofrito of aromatic vegetables then stock, passata, potatoes, cabbage and the beans.