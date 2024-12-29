Silverware and trophies for Texel breeders

Club Chairman Andrew Moses welcomed the members and guests and extended thanks on behalf of the Club to the sponsors of the club events.

He then invited Frank Rushton Derbyshire who kindly judged the Club’s annual Flock competition to announce the results and present the awards.

Frank commented on the high standard of stock presented and thanked everyone for their warm welcome and hospitality.

The Club extend their thanks to Seamus McCormick and Danske Bank for their ongoing generous sponsorship for the competition.

Result NI Texel Breeder’s Flock Competition

Judge: Frank Rushton Derbyshire

Sponsor: Danske bank

Flock Category

Small Flock: 1 John Trimble, Curley Flock; 2 Andrew Kennedy, Maineview Flock; 3 Philip Whyte, Innishrush

Medium Flock: 1 Alan Glendinning, Lylehill Flock; 2 Philip Dodds, Tullybrannigan Flock; 3 Naomi O’Hare, Millburn Flock

Large Flock: 1 Martin Millar, Millars Flock; 2 Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney Flock; 3 Alastair Gault, Forkins Flock

Pen of Ewe Lambs

Small: 1 Martin McConville, Glenhone Flock; 2 Jack Gault, Cherryvale Flock; 3 John Trimble, Curley

Medium: 1 Philip Dodds, Tullybrannigan; 2 Philip Whyte, Innishrush; 3 Naomi O’Hare, Millburn Flock

Large: 1 Alastair Gault, Forkins Flock; 2 Jonny Cubitt, Drumcon Flock; 3 Andrew Kennedy, Maineview Flock

Best Junior Stock Ram: 1 Martin Millar with Glenhone Hit Me Up; 2 Andrew Kennedy with Oberstown Hercules; 3 David Chestnutt Drumcon Humdinger

Best Senior Stock Ram: 1 Alastair Gault with Douganhill Gangster (Joint owned with Ballynahone, Tamnamoney and Whitepark Flocks); 2 Roger Strawbridge with Ballynahone Foreman (Joint owned with Millars and Whitepark Flocks); 3 Alan Glendinning with Lylehill Gunshot

Overall Champion Danske Flock: Martin Millar, Millars Flock

Overall Reserve Danske Flock: John Trimble, Curley Flock

NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Show Flock of the Year

Sponsor Galloway & MacLeod Ltd

Special Prizes

Aged Ram: Jacob Henry, Federnagh Flock

Aged Ewe: Alastair Gault, Forkins

Ewe Lamb: Martin McConville, Glenhone Flock

Shearling Ewe: Martin McConville, Glenhone Flock

Ram Lamb: Naomi O’Hare, Millburn Flock

Galloway & Macleod Reserve Champion Show Flock: Martin McConville, Glenhone Flock

Galloway & MacLeod Champion Show Flock: Alastair Gault, Forkins Flock

Texel Young Breeder: Ivanna Strawbridge

Congratulations goes to all breeders on their success.

1 . Pic4_Reserve Champion Flock.jpg John Trimble, Curley Flock, accepts the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Reserve Champion Flock award from Judge Frank Rushton at the recent Awards ceremony. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Pic2_Champion and Reserve Champion Show Flock.jpg Champion Show Flock winner 2024 Alastair Gault, Forkins Flock and Reserve Champion Flock winner 2024, Martin McConville Glenhone Flock accepting their awards at the annual dinner dance recently. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Pic4_Reserve Champion Flock.jpg John Trimble, Curley Flock, accepts the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Reserve Champion Flock award from Judge Frank Rushton at the recent Awards ceremony. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . Pic5_Young Breeder.jpg Ivanna Strawbridge, Lynbrook Flock accepts the NI Texel Young Breeder’s Award at the recent Awards ceremony Photo: freelance Photo Sales