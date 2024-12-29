Silverware and trophies for Texel breeders

Club Chairman Andrew Moses welcomed the members and guests and extended thanks on behalf of the Club to the sponsors of the club events.
He then invited Frank Rushton Derbyshire who kindly judged the Club’s annual Flock competition to announce the results and present the awards.
Frank commented on the high standard of stock presented and thanked everyone for their warm welcome and hospitality.
The Club extend their thanks to Seamus McCormick and Danske Bank for their ongoing generous sponsorship for the competition.
Result NI Texel Breeder’s Flock Competition
Judge: Frank Rushton Derbyshire
Sponsor: Danske bank
Flock Category
Small Flock: 1 John Trimble, Curley Flock; 2 Andrew Kennedy, Maineview Flock; 3 Philip Whyte, Innishrush
Medium Flock: 1 Alan Glendinning, Lylehill Flock; 2 Philip Dodds, Tullybrannigan Flock; 3 Naomi O’Hare, Millburn Flock
Large Flock: 1 Martin Millar, Millars Flock; 2 Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney Flock; 3 Alastair Gault, Forkins Flock
Pen of Ewe Lambs
Small: 1 Martin McConville, Glenhone Flock; 2 Jack Gault, Cherryvale Flock; 3 John Trimble, Curley
Medium: 1 Philip Dodds, Tullybrannigan; 2 Philip Whyte, Innishrush; 3 Naomi O’Hare, Millburn Flock
Large: 1 Alastair Gault, Forkins Flock; 2 Jonny Cubitt, Drumcon Flock; 3 Andrew Kennedy, Maineview Flock
Best Junior Stock Ram: 1 Martin Millar with Glenhone Hit Me Up; 2 Andrew Kennedy with Oberstown Hercules; 3 David Chestnutt Drumcon Humdinger
Best Senior Stock Ram: 1 Alastair Gault with Douganhill Gangster (Joint owned with Ballynahone, Tamnamoney and Whitepark Flocks); 2 Roger Strawbridge with Ballynahone Foreman (Joint owned with Millars and Whitepark Flocks); 3 Alan Glendinning with Lylehill Gunshot
Overall Champion Danske Flock: Martin Millar, Millars Flock
Overall Reserve Danske Flock: John Trimble, Curley Flock
NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Show Flock of the Year
Sponsor Galloway & MacLeod Ltd
Special Prizes
Aged Ram: Jacob Henry, Federnagh Flock
Aged Ewe: Alastair Gault, Forkins
Ewe Lamb: Martin McConville, Glenhone Flock
Shearling Ewe: Martin McConville, Glenhone Flock
Ram Lamb: Naomi O’Hare, Millburn Flock
Galloway & Macleod Reserve Champion Show Flock: Martin McConville, Glenhone Flock
Galloway & MacLeod Champion Show Flock: Alastair Gault, Forkins Flock
Texel Young Breeder: Ivanna Strawbridge
Congratulations goes to all breeders on their success.