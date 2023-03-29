Silverwood Herd takes top prices at Blonde Spring show and sale

The British Blonde Society in conjunction with the NI Blonde Club hosted the annual show and sale at Dungannon Farmers Mart on Friday, 25th March.

Saul will now join the Anod Herd as junior stock sire. Saul was born in November ’21 by the noted easy calving French sire Glacon and out of an Ashtonlodge Tyson home bred dam.

Second top price on the day of 2,900 guineas also went to the McKnight family with Silverwood Sherry.

Judge Alan Carson.

Sherry stood Champion Female and Reserve Overall in the pre-sale show. She caught the eye of a relatively new breeder, Mr Russell Allen.

Sherry was again sired by Glacon and out of an Ardmore Gargoyle sired dam. Judge Alan Carson commented: “Sherry is a stylish and correct heifer; she pushed the bull very hard for the Overall Championship.”

The Male Champion and Overall Champon was Pinehill Samson, a May '21 son of Kilmoney Bruce, exhibited by Colin Todd, Lisburn.

The NI Club would like to thank Dungannon Farmers Mart for hosting the sale, the British Blonde Society for facilitating it and judge Alan Carson. A huge thanks to sponsor ASC Farm Services and as always Bo Davidson for all the excellent photos.

Left to right: NI Blonde Chairman Brian McGartland congratulates Champion and Reserve Champion from Colin Todd and Colin McKnight. Included Judge Alan Carson.

Watch out for the upcoming launch of the NI Club’s commercial herds competition open to both Autumn ‘22 born and Spring ‘23 born calves.

Reserve Champion, Silverwood Sherry who sold for 2,900g with exhibitor Colin McKnight and Juge Alan Carson.

Auctioneer Trevor Wylie in full flow.