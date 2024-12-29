Silverwood Tilly is overall Champion at NI Blue Cattle Club Calf Show

Colin’s all white heifer, Silverwood Tilly, a Marius De Princes De Ligne daughter out of Silverwood Nora, was born in November 2023 and competed in the senior heifer class winning this and going on to win female calf champion.

Reserve overall went to new exhibitor Bethany Small, from Randalstown with her all white bull calf Chatham Usher, an Auchenlay Orion daughter out of Chatham Lily. He competed in the junior bull class winning it and going on to win champion male calf.

Hosted for the first time in Ballymena Mart and judged very professionally by Miss Shauna Killen from Crossgar, the event, The Four Breed Calf Show run along with NI Blonde Cattle club, NI Saler Cattle Club and NI Simmental Cattle Club, was a very successful event for all four breeds.

Overall results were as follows:

Senior Bull Class: 1st Knockagh Trojan Sire: Empire Dam: Knockagh Heidi exhibited by Jim and Laura Ervine; 2nd Ballygrange Tooman. Sire: Dafydd Dam: Ballygrange Karla exhibited by Jim Sloan; 3rd Springbank Tank. Sire: Springhill OXO Dam: Springbank Riana exhibited by Ivan and Corrina Gordon

Senior Heifer Class: 1st Silverwood Tilly Sire: Marius De Princes De Ligne daughter Dam: Silverwood Nora exhibited by Colin Mc Knight; 2nd Springbank Tina Sire: Cromwell Fendt Dam: Dam: Springbank Roxy exhibited by Ivan and Corrina Gordon; 3rd Artlone Tequila Sire: Engin D’ Hontoir. Dam: Solway View Oki Doki

Junior Bull Class: 1st Chatham Usher: Sire: Auchenlay Orion Dam: Chatham Lily exhibited by Bethany Small; 2nd Ballyhossett Uel: Sire: Negvita Du Lac Dam: Ballyhossett Primrose exhibited by J & J Edgar; 3rd Millrock Unbeatable: Sire: Tenace De Lac Dam: Boroside Lemon exhibited be Gareth Elliott

Junior Heifer Class: 1st Millrock Uptown Girl: Sire: Tintin Dam: Boroside Lady exhibited by Gareth Elliott; 2nd Bethel UNO : Sire: Springhill Mighty Mate. Dam: Bethel Janice exhibited by Faith and Grace Elwood; 3rd Bethel Unique: Sire: Springhill Mighty Mate. Dam: Bethel Poppy exhibited by Faith and Grace Elwood

Pairs Class: 1st Ivan and Corrina Gordon; 2nd James Slone; 3rd Jim and Laura Ervine

The club wishes to thank Ballymena Mart for the use of the excellent premises, Miss Shauna Killen for the professional way she judged all the classes, the sponsors Danske Bank and HVS Animal Health and Alan and Samuel Cleland, the stewards who kept everything running smoothly.

Gareth Elliott with 1st prize winning heifer in the junior heifer class Millrock Uptown Girl

Bethany Small who gained reserve overall senior in the young handlers competition with sponsor and judge Miss Molly Bradley

The Ervine family's pairs which gained 3rd place in the line up