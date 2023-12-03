Holstein heifers from the McCann family’s Simlahill Herd in Bangor topped the November Dungannon Dairy Sale at 3,200gns and 3,000gns.

Sale leader was the reserve champion Simlahill Chief Snowdrop 2, a potential sixth generation VG or EX Stantons Chief daughter. She was bred from Simlahill Dude Snowdrop EX-2E LP 50 who gave 14,356 at 4.62% butterfat and 3.72% protein in her fifth lactation.

Calved three weeks, this heifer was described by judge David McNaugher, Mullagher Herd, Aghadowey, as a nice strong feminine heifer with a good rump, and a well attached udder.

Jim and Nicholas McCann also realised 3,000gns for the third placed heifer Simlahill Chief Trish PLI £141. Another by Stantons Chief, she was bred from Simlahill Doorman Trish EX, and is a potential sixth generation EX female.

David McNaugher awarded the day’s supreme championship ribbons, sponsored by Mason’s Animal Feeds, to Modelfarm Party Time Bambi PLI £477, exhibited by brothers Ian and Paul Agnew, Caledon. Calved in early October and yielding 36 litres daily, this young heifer is by Hul-Stein Party Time, and out of the home-bred Modelfarm Hartley Bambi 2.

“The champion is a very strong, medium sized heifer with a good rump and a fantastic udder. She treks well on good feet and legs,” commented

the judge. The champion came under the hammer of auctioneer Michael Taaffe at 2,950gns.

Next best at 2,800gns was Garaba Lightyear Hazel PLI £439 bred by Owen Martin, Forkhill. Sired by OCD Yoda Lightyear, her dam is Garaba Hazel 386 who produced 12,482kgs at 5.35% butterfat and 3.15% protein in her second lactation.

DMB Farms Ltd based at Loughgall realised 2,700gns for Crannon Dancer Dora 3 PLI £373.

Calved in mid-October she is by Seagull Bay Jo Dancer, and is bred from Crannon Harley Dora GP-2yr.

Crannon Altaleap Froukje £437 sold for 2,500gns. A Peak Altaleap daughter, she is bred from Boghill Merci Froukje VG89.

Also selling at 2,500gns was the ABS Eldrige daughter Burnhill Eldridge Holly PLI £262, consigned by Charlie Weir, Waringstown.

Cows peaked at 2,600gns, paid to Owen Martin for Garaba Janet 54 PLI £481 GP83-2yr.

Sired by Denovo 14585 Outlay, her dam is Garaba Janet 42 GP84. This young cow calved her second at the end of October, and gave 9,518kgs at 4.65% butterfat and 3.54% protein in her first lactation.

Owen Martin secured the honourable mention award and a bid of 2,100gns for Garaba Marilyn 38 VG-2yr PLI £300. Sired by the home-bred Ri-Val-Re SSI SS Nolan son, Garaba Gimli, her dam is Garaba Marilyn 34.

Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore, realised 2,320gns for the second calver Relough Clincher Primrose VG86 PLI £349. Sired by the home-bred Relough Clincher A2A2, her dam is Relough Planet Primrose VG86 LP50 SP.

The McLean family sold the fourth placed Relough Rubicon Lou Ella 4 th VG-2yr PLI £355 for 2,280gns.

Results from the judging:

Heifer in-milk – 1, and champion, Agnew Bros, Modelfarm Party Time Bambi PLI £477 by Hul-Stein Party Time; 2, and reserve champion, Jim and Nicholas McCann, Simlahill Chief Snowdrop 2 by Stantons Chief; 3, Jim and Nicholas McCann, Simlahill Chief Trish PLI £141 by Stantons Chief; 4, Philip and Simon Haffey, Glasson Edifice G Dellia by Glasson Edifice.

Cow in-milk – 1, Owen Martin, Garaba Marilyn 38 VG-2yr PLI £300 by Garaba Gimli; 2, Charlie Weir, Burnhill Damian Vera GP83 PLI £192 by Boghill Glamour Damian; 3, George and Jason Booth, Beechview Doorman Gemma PLI £121 GP84-2yr by Val Bisson Doorman; 4, R McLean and Sons, Relough Rubicon Lou Ella 4 th VG-2yr PLI £355.

- The last Dungannon Dairy Sale of 2023 takes place on Tuesday, 19th December. Entries are invited for fresh calved heifers and young cows. Contact Taaffe Auctions Ltd for further details, tel: 00353 41 9881288.

