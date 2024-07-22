Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northern Ireland Simmental Cattle Breeders Club are hosting this year’s British Simmental Cattle Society Young Member’s Weekend on 26th – 28th July.

The trip aligns with the Northern Ireland Simmental National Show, which will be held at Antrim Show on Saturday, 27th July at Shanes Castle.

The NI Simmental Club National Show will exhibit some of the best current examples of the breed within the following classes:

Class 67: Cow, any age

Overall Champion, Ballinalare Farm Nikita and Reserve Overall Champion Coolcran Heidis Noreen from the NI Simmental Club National Show 2023.

Class 68: Senior heifer, born between 1st January 2022 and 30th June 2022

Class 69: Intermediate heifer, born between 1st July 2022 and 31st December 2022

Class 70: Junior heifer, born between 1st January 2023 and 30th April 2023

Class 71: Junior heifer, born between 1st May 2023 and 31st August 2023

The Robson Family, hosting the British Simmental Young Members Individual and Team Stock Judging Final at their farm in Doagh on Friday 26 th July. From left: Angus, Norman, Billy and Michael.

Class 72: Junior heifer, born between 1st September 2023 and 31st December 2023

Class 73: Heifer calf, born in 2024

Class 74: Heifer performance recorded class

Class 75: Senior bull, born on or before 1st January 2023

Sponsors for the 2024 NI Simmental Club National Show at Antrim Show on Saturday 27th July.

Class 76: Junior bull, born between 1st January 2023 and 30th April 2023

Class 77: Junior bull, born between 1st May 2023 and 31st August 2023

Class 78: Junior bull, born between 1st September 2023 and 31st December 2023

Class 79: Bull calf, born in 2024

Class 80: DANI Rosebowl Bull Performance Award

Class 81: Pair of animals

Class 82: Group of three

Selected Judge for the event is Jim Goldie, of the Newbiemains Pedigree Herd, Annan, Dumfriesshire. Jim and his family moved to their current farm in 1993 where their main focus centred around the dairy herd of 150 pedigree Holstein cows, increasing to 250 in the early 2000’s. The herd achieved the accolade of fifth highest production herd in Scotland in 2001 achieving 11,000 litres on twice per day milking.

The decision was taken in 2005 to purchase some Simmental heifers and establish the Newbiemains Simmental Herd which now stands at 150 breeding females. The herd is run by Jim, his wife Patricia and son Niall with regular help from other sons Andrew, Robert and Wee Jim. Over the years the family have enjoyed much success showing cattle at the Royal Highland, Great Yorkshire, The Scottish Simmental National Show and many other local shows. Their main aim has focused on breeding strong female lines, backed up by the introduction of linear classification. Over the years they have hosted many open days on behalf of the British Simmental Cattle Society and the Scottish Simmental Club, visitors are always welcome to Newbie Mains.

Jim commented: “I would like to thank you for inviting me to Judge your National Show, it's a great privilege and I look forward to the task.”

The Northern Ireland Simmental Breeders Club would like to extend thanks and appreciation for the generous sponsorship from T-Met, The British Simmental Cattle Society, Biocell Agri, Milburn Concrete, Countryside Services, Fane Valley Stores, Noel Kilpatrick Financial Services, Irwins Feed, Thompsons, Danske Bank, Yara, Animax, ABP Food Group, Provita and Lynn and Brewster.

British Simmental Cattle Society Young Members Weekend

There will be three farm visits over the duration of the weekend to some of the top Pedigree Simmental herds in Northern Ireland. WH Robson and Sons, Doagh, of Kilbride Farm Simmentals are hosting the UK final of the individual and team Young Member stock judging in the evening of Friday 26 th July.

Prizes will be awarded to: Individual Junior = 1st, 2nd, 3rd; Individual Senior = 1 st, 2nd, 3 rd; Junior Team = 1st, 2nd, 3rd; Senior Team = 1st, 2nd, 3rd; Reasons Winner Junior; Reasons Winner Senior; Overall Winner; Reserve Overall Winner; Best Points Under 16 (or Junior); and International Winner.

There are 100 pedigree cows in the Kilbride Farm Herd, which was initially established by Billy Robson OBE in 1971. Since then, Billy, Michael, Norman, Matthew and Angus have enjoyed major success, particularly at Stirling (and formerly Perth) Bull Sales which has resulted in considerable integration of their breeding throughout pedigree and commercial herds in the UK and beyond. They have maintained focus on breeding robust, efficient animals which also have polled genetics.

Following the NI Simmental Club National Show, young members are invited to attend a herd visit to the Hiltonstown Herd of Richard and Rhys Rodgers, Portglenone with a barbeque and socialising to finish the evening. The Hiltonstown Herd was established in 1993 and success in the show and sale ring has been evident, both locally and at Stirling Bull Sales. A recent highlight includes Hiltonstown Matrix, who was crowned Reserve Junior Champion at the February Sales in 2023, making 20,000gns.

The final visit of the weekend will be to the Ballinalare Herd of the Wilson Family, Newry on the morning of Sunday 28th July. Joe and Alan Wilson have built a highly reputable pedigree herd since its establishment in 1984. Most recently, 27-month-old heifer, Ballinalare Farm Nikita retained her RUAS Balmoral Show Championship from 2023 once again in 2024. The herd is holding an export sale on 7th September at Rathfriland with around 25 head set for sale.

The weekend, and stock judging competition, is open to all British Simmental Young Members who wish to attend either individually or as part of a Regional Team, as well as Young Members from the Republic of Ireland. So far, there are young members registered to attend from seven regional Simmental Clubs from all over the UK. The competition will consist of two age categories, under 21 and 21-30 and will follow a typical format with four cattle classes, and one reason class. There will be maximum points of 250 (50 points per class) and scored in Young Farmers format.

Respective parents and guardians are welcome to accompany and attend all visits and events. There will also be an Open stock judging class for adults wishing to take part in the stock judging competition but without a reasoning element.

If you are intending to enter as an individual then please let us know by registering your interest by emailing [email protected] This will help with an indication of numbers and could organisers ask that all entrants, teams and any individuals. If you’d like to discuss any of the event details, please contact the Society’s office on 02476 696513.