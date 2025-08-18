Six wins in a row for Maya at Hazeldene

Together, they embody the true spirit of dedication, balancing their day jobs, farming ventures, and management of a bustling livery and competition yard while also navigating

the daily life of raising a young family. They accomplish all of this with grace and humility.

Their enthusiasm for the sport of eventing is both evident and infectious, earning them numerous accolades from riders across the island.

The results of their hard work were evident at Hazeldene on Saturday in the captivating courses they designed, featuring innovative fences and intricate wood carvings that adorned the entire layout. There were crocodiles, pheasants, brightly coloured bumble bees, bears and other woodland creatures lurking in the environs to see if they could impact any of the

visitors. A special thanks goes to the broader Napier and Turley families, who played a crucial role in all facets of the event, from parking management to hospitality, fence judging and everything in between.

The abundance of sunshine contributed to the vibrant atmosphere around the main water complex, which has now evolved into a lively hub of activity, mirroring the energy of an international event. Spectators gathered in large numbers, cheering on the riders and fostering a supportive environment.

As always, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our incredibly dedicated group of volunteers, who keep everything running smoothly week in and week out. This was particularly evident this time, as last-minute changes in personal circumstances required volunteers to step in and fill gaps. Some ‘double- jobbed’ as dressage scribes in the morning followed

immediately by fence judging in the afternoon. Their willingness to collaborate exemplifies the strength of the Northern Region team—“alone we can do so little, but together we can

achieve so much.”

The Northern Region Committee is, as always, grateful to Elaine McKee, The Thompson-Logan family and Ruth Morrison who provided the very generous prizes for the Volunteer draw. It is so heartening to see the amazing team being rewarded and incentivised.

This week, the emphasis was very much on the lower classes with the highest ever recorded EI 80 entries of over fifty, many of whom were competing with Eventing Ireland for the first time.

The winner of the EI 80 class was never in any doubt with fourteen year old Comber girl, Chloe Hamilton, leading from the outset and completing on the Coreen Abernethy-awarded score of 24.5 on board Ardeo Rocketman, with whom she made her eventing debut at Tullymurry 1 back in July. Rachael Burns and Cavalier Carry on Cruising took second place, almost two points adrift, having moved up one place from the first phase after Martha McMurray encountered a little hiccup across country with Woodrow Rosewood.

James O’Haire from Naas, Co Kildare is certainly having a busy spell at the moment as he juggles his own eventing with that of his two sons. One, Jack, who is a reserve for the Young Rider Squad, has been spending some time training with Pippa Funnell while Tadgh, who was on the Pony European squad, left his pony at home to do groom for his father on Saturday.

It certainly paid dividends as James won two classes. He claimed his first victory in the EI 115 class of nine with Son of Montague, an eight year old grey gelding by Womaniser who also won at a lower level on his last outing at Frankfort. Nineteen year old Alex O’Hare who just moved to this level earlier this season with her Dutch bred mare, Jerona HBC, slotted into second place, almost three points adrift.

The EI 115 Open class was won by Steven Smith with the accomplished Newferry Jagermeister, owned by Caryn Walker. They added 5.2 time penalties to their dressage score of 33, given by Vanda Stewart, which was enough to overtake the early leader, Sarah Ennis riding OnceUponATime, Sarah Connolly’s nine year old mare by the Australian Thoroughbred stallion, Barely A Moment. They received the only sub thirty dressage score but had to settle for second place after the addition of 15.2 time penalties plus 0.4 for being one second over time in show jumping.

There were just three starters in the EI 110 Open class where it finished a battle between husband and wife team of Jonathan and Clare Steele. Steven Smith was leading the field with the Caroline Overend and Carla Leitch owned CJO Kann Surprise but, unfortunately, retired cross country following a refusal at the birch box. In the end, it was Jonathan who claimed the top spot by a large margin with Somerville Springheeled, John Simpson’s eight year old homebred gelding by Uskerty Diamond Lad who has occupied the runner up spot on his last two outings. Clare was riding R Kid, a ten year old mare bred and owned by her husband, Jonathan.

You Neek, Steven Smith’s six year old Diamond Roller gelding, picked up its fifth win out of seven outings, in the EI 110 class, finishing on the lowest completion score of the day – 17.5, given by Rosie Gomes. That gave them a massive advantage over James O’Haire and Silk Chiffon who finished on a score of 33.

Just three of the four starters in the EI 110J class completed with Katie Robinson and Ophelia Cruise adding yet another win to their impressive list of results this year. They were one second over time in show jumping but clear cross country to give them an advantage of 3.6 over Lee Bloomfield with Virginia Maguires’s owner-bred Handsome Starr, an unraced gelding by September Storm.

Meantime, the battle of the Titans continued in the EI 110 Amateur class which, this week, saw an unusual turn of fate for Britt Megahey who was given Rosie Gomes’s top score.

Unfortunately, he missed a fence in show jumping, resulting in elimination. There were mixed fortunes for all the other riders with show jumping pole penalties as well as time faults in both jumping phases. However, at the completion of competition it was the baking supremo, Nichola Wray and Dylan AKA Springhill Showman who took centre stage with almost four points advantage over Denis Currie and Merlot.

There were just two riders of the eight starters in the EI 100 Amateur class who completed on their dressage score with Hollie Smith and Mr Diceman gaining the win. The very consistent partnership of Christine Findlay and Parklodge Over and Under were the early leaders but, the addition of 1.6 time faults cross country meant they had to settle for second on this occasion.

Twenty one starters vied for pole position in the EI 100 class with cross country time faults being the main influential factor. Hannah Blakely and Rock Steady, her mother’s seven year old mare by Indian Red, who were competing for the first time at this level, proved their ability by winning the class with a 1+ point advantage over Lucca Stubington and Glencarne, a seven year old gelding by Olympic Lux, owned by Heather McReynolds.

Fifteen year old Maya Constable is certainly not only showing true grit but her determination and commitment to her horses and her sport. She manages the family yard and prepares for the events by herself while clocking up amazing results. She was double-mounted this week, as normal, and came away with two wins. Her pony, Rockon Pedro, enjoyed its sixth consecutive win in the EI 100P class, finishing on its dressage score of 27 awarded by Coreen Abernethy. Charlotte Betts took second place with Akaroa Bittersweet which, sadly, will be for sale shortly as Charlotte is moving up to Juniors.

Maya’s second victory came in the EI 100J class where she was riding her mother’s Urneypark Big Cat, a ten year old gelding by Mr Big Cat.

This gave her an advantage in excess of three points over Lee Bloomfield, who is also gaining great results, with LSD Blaze, a six year old gelding by the Irish Thoroughbred stallion, Financial Reward.

Seventeen year old Poppy McMurray from Belfast was delighted with her win in the heavily subscribed EI 90 class with Finding Nemo, a striking skewbald gelding owned by her mother. They moved up one place from the first phase and completed on the dressage score of 22.3 awarded by Vanda Stewart. Sarah Ennis came second on Alabama Cruise, also keeping the jumping phases clear.

Corporate Tax Advisor, Katie McKee, returned to winning ways in the EI 90 Amateur class with the aptly named ten year old gelding, Water Paint. They appeared before Joanne Cairns and had a pillar to post victory, finishing on a score of 25.8, three points ahead of Pauline Blair and Charley Brown, owned by Anna Hamilton.

A delighted Emily Turley picked up her red rosette after a fabulous performance in the EI 90P with Budore Mystic Legend under saddle. There was absolutely no doubt in the eyes of Judge, Lucinda Webb-Graham, who awarded them 26.0, which was their completion score and gave them a 5.5 point margin over an equally delighted Ella Watters, from Cookstown

who also finished on her flatwork mark.

As always, a HUGE thank you to all our volunteers and Officials who had a very long day.

Next week sees the Northern Region entourage head up North to the very pristine farm of Alan and Muriel Campbell.

Full Results

EI 115 Open: 1. Steven smith, Newferry Jagermeister; 2. Sarah Ennis, Onceuponatime; 3. Anna Nangle, Stroke of Genius; 4. Tara Dixon, Global Narco; 5. Jim Newsam, Tullybee Renegade

EI 115: 1. James O’Haire, Son of Montague; 2. Alex O’Hare, Jerona HBC; 3. Steven Smith, Greenhall Gold Dust; 4. Abby Coakley, Toome Carrick Jimmy; 5. Hannah Willis, Shanandoah’s Cachassini

EI 110 Open: 1. Jonathan Steele, Somerville Springheeled; 2. Clare Steele, R Kid

EI 110: 1. Steven Smith, You Neek; 2. James O’Haire, Silk Chiffon; 3. Sarah Ennis, Nycarlos H; 4. Lucca Stubington, Balllyneety Cavalier. Imp; 5. Emma Egan, Rusheen Quality; 6. Molly Evans, Son of Tully

EI 110 J: 1. Katie Robinson, Ophelia Cruise; 2. Lee Bloomfield, Handsome Starr; 3. Sophie May Nolan, My Ballybrack Blue

EI 110 Amateur: 1. Nichola Wray, Springhill Showman; 2. Denis Currie, Merlot; 3. Ros Morgan, VOS Surprise

EI 100 Amateur: 1. Hollie Smith, Mr Diceman; 2. Christine Findlay, Parklodge Over and Under; 3. Nicola Coffey, Gabriels Sarco; 4. Rachel Keys, Drumnaconnell Bellagio; 5. Katie McKee, Summit; 6. Philip Swann, Tignabruaich

EI 100: 1. Hannah Blakely, Rock Steady; 2. Lucca Stubington, Glencarne; 3. Katherine Shields, DS Bouncer 007; 4. Freya Kennedy, Roughan Roulette; 5. Colin Halliday, Apple Jacques; 6. Casey Webb, Knockaleery Mill Leaf

EI 100 J: 1. Maya Constable, Urneypark Big Cat; 2. Lee Bloomfield, LSD Blaze; 3. Mya McMullan, CSF Quality Surprise; 4. Zara Reid, Major Cross; 5. Anna McErlean, Kilmanahan Cool Star; 6. Sophia Bingham, Harley

EI 100 P: 1. Maya Constable, Rockon Pedro; 2. Charlotte Betts, Akaroa Bittersweet; 3. Isabella Irwin, Molly XX; 4. Anna Davis, Knockagarron Fear Bui Phoenix

EI 100 T: 1. Jonathan Steele, Quality Julio; 2. Johnny Mulligan, Laganside; 3. Johnny Mulligan, Templeford Luca

EI 90: 1. Poppy McMurray, Finding Nemo; 2. Sarah Ennis, Alabama Cruise; 3. Eve Lindsay, Don Pablo; 4. Molly Evans, Belle An Scelig; 5. Lucca Stubington, Magic Clementine; 6. David O’Connor, Mourneview Kali

EI 90 Amateur: 1. Katie McKee, Water Paint; 2. Pauline Blair, Charley Brown; 3. Helen Sawey-Quinn, Conor; 4. Lee Mooney, Lucy’s Robyn; 5. Anne Killen, Penanns Mourne Silver; 6. Gillian Neill, The Crafty Fox

EI 90 P: 1. Emily Turley, Budore Mystic Legend; 2. Ella Watters, Shadows Golden Boy; 3. Cliodhna Kelly, Milford Boy; 4. Amelia Irwin, Melody Maker; 5. Rachel Booth, Melview Chester; 6. Emma J Curry, Robins Fairy Tale

EI 90 T: 1. Victoria Clarke, Ballinglen Major; 2. David O’Connor, Altaskin Jane; 3. Eve Kennedy, Nicely Dun Darcy; 4. Molly Evans, Beltrim Moon Beach; 5. Amy Roberts, Clonmacash G Force; 6. Cathy Campbell, Daring Do

EI 80: 1. Chloe Hamilton, Ardeo Rocketman; 2. Rachael Burns, Cavalier Carry On Cruising; 3. Ella McCrory, The Alders Bobby Dazzler; 4. Henry McCarthy, Hollywood Pippin; 5. Suzanne Hill, Butter; 6. Ana Goodrich, Broadless Chase

EI 80 T: 1. Anna. Sloan, Woodbury Tampa; 2. William Steele, Knockbordan Revelation; 3. Jackson Laing, Ardbrin; 4. Holly Milligan, Echo Bukayo; 5. Ava Wickie, Fizz Bomb; 6. Emma Newsam, Two Socks Blackshaw

1 . Poppy McMurray and Finding Nemo finished first in EI90 at Hazeldene Poppy McMurray and Finding Nemo finished first in EI90 at Hazeldene Photo: Anne Hughes Photo Sales

2 . Maya Constable had a double at Hazeldene, winning EI100(P) with Rockon Pedro (here) and EI100(J) with Urneypark Big Cat Maya Constable had a double at Hazeldene, winning EI100(P) with Rockon Pedro (here) and EI100(J) with Urneypark Big Cat Photo: Anne Hughes Photo Sales

3 . Lee Bloomfield and LSD Blaze picked up the blue rosette in EI100(J) at Hazeldene3 Lee Bloomfield and LSD Blaze picked up the blue rosette in EI100(J) at Hazeldene3 Photo: Anne Hughes Photo Sales