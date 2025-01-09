Sizzler Select online sale generates top price of 31,000gns

The majority of the heifers offered for sale were born from embryos purchased by the Sizzler Syndicate (Andrew Kennedy, Mark Henry, David Simpson and Rory Timlin) from top herds in North America and Italy.

The heifers selling were generally 3 to 6 months old.

The sale created great international interest with buyer registrations from all over the UK and Ireland together with registrations from as far away as Spain and the Netherlands.

Topping the sale at 31,000gns was the September 2024 born Sizzler Drop It Likes It’s Hot ET. Sired by Kings-Ransom Dropbox, her dam is Miss Tatoo Fern ET (VG89-2YR-USA) winner of the Milking Yearling Class at World Dairy Expo in Madison and at The Royal Winter Fair in Toronto and subsequently Nominated All-American and All-Canadian. Her gdam is the world famous Oakfield Solom Footloose ET (EX97-3E-USA) who won Champion at World Dairy Expo 2022.

Further back in her incredible pedigree, her 4th dam is Harvue Roy Frosty (EX97-3E-USA) who herself was Champion World Dairy Expo 2009 and 2010. “It’s Hot” is the only FERN daughter outside of North America making her an incredibly unique and prized asset.

Following spirited bidding the buyer of this lot was SBG Partners consisting of the well-known herds, Slatabogie (Alan and Leanne Paul); Boghill (Morrell McCollum) and Glamour (David McAfee). These three herds have an outstanding record in selecting and developing elite genetics with great success and we look forward to SBG developing “It’s Hot” and charting her future.

Lot 2 sold for the second top price realising 17,000gns. Sizzler Rompen Rouge Red, a July 2024 born daughter of Trent-Way-JS Rompen-Red is believed to be the first ever RED & WHITE member of the famous “Have Not” family to sell at auction. Her Dam is Duckett Ranger 1132 ET (VG-2YR-USA) a 3Star OH Ranger daughter of the famous S-S-I Doc Have Not 8784 ET (EX96-4E-USA) who herself sold at auction for $1,925 Million Dollars in 2022.

Rouge-Red was purchased by the Hynes Family’s Rahard herd in Co.Cork.

The third high seller at 8,500gns was Lot 10, Sizzler Daisys Alligator ET who was purchased by a syndicate of top Scottish herds Boclair, Grayridge & Overside. This September 2024 daughter of Stantons Alligator is out of Duckett Lambda Daisy ET (VG87-2YR-USA) a Lambda daughter of the famous S-S-I Doc Have Not 8784 ET (EX96-4E-USA).

The sale concluded with all lots forward selling to buyers throughout Northern Ireland plus buyers from England, Scotland and Ireland.

The sale averaged an incredible 8,393.33 gns (£8,813.00).

Auctioneers: Taaffe Auctions Ltd 00353-41-9881288

1 . image (8).jpg Sizzler Romp Have Not 7K - Sold to Robert Stewart, Portaferry Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . image (5).jpg Sizzler Rompen Rouge Red 17k - Sold to Hynes Family, Cork Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . image (7).jpg Sizzler Rompen Have Not 7K - sold to McCann Family Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . image (4).jpg Top price 31k - Sold to the SBG Sydicate Photo: freelance Photo Sales