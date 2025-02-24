Skippinnish Oak represents the UK in European Tree of the Year Awards

The iconic Skippish Oak of the Scottish Highlands is representing the UK in the European Tree of the Year awards.

The iconic Skippinnish Oak, an ancient oak tree nestled in a native woodland on the historic Achnacarry Estate in the Scottish Highlands, has been selected to represent the UK in the prestigious European Tree of the Year awards.

Having recently won the UK’s Tree of the Year award, this remarkable specimen now competes against other distinguished trees across Europe, with public voting set to close today.

Estimated to be around 400 years old, the Skippinnish Oak stands as a testament to Scotland’s rich natural heritage. The tree is believed to have been planted around 1625, during the reign of King James VI of Scotland, who was also King James I of England. With a trunk measuring approximately eight metres in diameter at chest height, the tree is a significant ecological asset, home to rare bryophytes and lichens that thrive only on ancient woodland trees.

Bidwells, the leading real estate advisors, are responsible for the care and management of the Skippinnish Oak, along with 40 other oaks within the Achnacarry Estate.

Ian Stewart, Forestry Associate at Bidwells, expressed his pride in managing such an extraordinary tree: “It is a privilege to care for the Skippinnish Oak, which along with the surrounding native woodland, plays a crucial role in supporting biodiversity and maintaining Scotland’s rich forestry heritage. We encourage everyone to support the Skippinnish Oak by casting their vote before voting closes.”

The Skippinnish Oak is competing against a range of exceptional trees from across Europe, including the ‘Oak Fabrykant’ from Poland, the ‘Millennial Laurel Tree’ from Spain, and the ‘Old Elm of Cano’ from Italy. Each of these trees has a unique story and cultural significance, making this year’s competition particularly compelling.

Achnacarry Estate, known for its extensive woodland conservation efforts, has long been committed to preserving Scotland’s native forests. The estate is engaged in a large-scale woodland restoration and creation program, spanning 2,500 hectares, ensuring that trees like the Skippinnish Oak continue to thrive for generations to come.