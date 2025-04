Sky high demand in all the salerings at Clogher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A massive entry of 1246 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart for the final sale of 2024 held on Saturday, 14th December sold to a sky high demand in all salerings for a lot of quality stock on offer.

In the Fatstock Ring 356 lots listed sold to the best trade of 2024 with Beef Bred Cows selling to £2325-60 for a 760kg Lim. to £306 per 100kg with a 760kg AA. to £2188-80 at £288 per 100kg and selling to a high of £332 per 100kg for a 690kg Ch. to £332 per 100kg.

Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £2171 for a 650kg Ch. to £334 per 100kg with a 650kg Ch. to £2112-50 at £328 per 100kg and a 630kg Lim. to £1827 at £290 per 100kg. Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1455 for a 750kg to £194 per 100kg with a 710kg Fries to £194 £1377-40. FAT BULLS sold to £2475.20 for a 1040kg Lim. to £238 per 100kg selling to £240 per 100kg for an 890kg Lim. to £2136.

FAT STEERS sold to £300 for a 500kg Ch. with a 570kg Lim. to £288 per 100kg. Friesian Steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 690kg to £1766-40.

FAT HEIFERS sold to £334 per 100kg for a 750kg Ch. to £2505. In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2470 for an 825kg Lim. (£299) and selling to £346 per 100kg for a 620kg Ch. to £2150.

FORWARD STEERS sold to £2110 for a 595kg Ch. (£354) with a 570kg Ch. to £1960 (£344) Med Weight Steers sold to £1790 for a 495kg Ch. (£361) to £364 per 100kg for a 475kg Ch. to £1750. Heavy Heifers sold to £2170 for a 675kg Lim. (£321) with a 675kg Ch. to £2140 (£317)

FORWARD HEIFERS sold to £1830 for a 600kg Ch. (£305) selling to £329 per 100kg for a 540kg Ch. to £1780. Med Weight Heifers sold to £1670 for a 495kg Ch. (£337) selling to £358 per 100kg for a 405kg Ch. to £1450.

Smaller Heifers sold to £1370 for a 390kg Ch. (£351) Weanling Males sold to £1690 for a strong 585kg Lim. (£289)

Lightweight Males sold to £1440 for a 385kg Lim. (£374) Weanling Heifers sold to £1570 for a strong 540kg Lim. (£290)

Lightweight Heifers sold to £1280 for a 390kg Ch. (£328) selling to a high of £410 per 100kg for a 290kg Ch. to £1190.

BREEDING BULLS sold to £2000 for Char and £1900 for AA. Dairy Cows & Heifers sold to £2480 and £2080. Suckler Outfits sold to £3250, £3000, and £2880. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £2600 and £2580. Bull Calves sold to £530 x 2 for AAs. Heifer Calves sold to £600 for Ch. Male Lumps sold to £1280 for Ch. Female Lumps sold to £980 x 2 for AAs.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS

Donaghmore Producer 650kg Ch. to £334 (£2171) 690kg Ch. to £332 (£2290-80) 650kg Ch. to £328 (£2112-50) 760kg Lim. to £306 (£2325-60) 760kg AA. to £288 (£2188-80) and 670kg Ch. to £280 (£1876) Augher Producer 630kg Lim. to £290 (£1827) Castlederg Producer 670kg Lim. to £284 (£1902-80) and 500kg Sim. to £276 (£1380) Castlederg Producer 690kg Au. to £280 (£1932) Dungannon Producer 510kg Lim. to £280 (£1428) Sixmilecross Producer 760kg Lim. to £278 (£2112-80) Ballygawley Producer 690kg AA. to £276 (£1904-40) Beragh Producer 550kg Sim. to £276 (£1518) Keady Producer 670kg Lim. to £274 (£1835-80) Augher Producer 720kg Lim. to £270 (£1944) Omagh Producer 740kg Ch. to £270 (£1998) Cookstown Producer 500kg B/B. to £268 (£1340) Ederney Producer 760kg Sim. to £268 (£2036-80) Aughnacloy Producer 620kg AA. to £268)

Other quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £250 to £265 per 100kg

2nd quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £230 to £246 per 100kg.

Quality Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold from £274 to £334 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1455 for a 750kg to £194 per 100kg with other Fleshy Friesians selling from £172 to £186 per 100kg. (Lots more Heavy Fries Cows required weekly to supply demand)

Plainer Friesians sold from £138 to £156 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £114 to £132 per 100kg

FAT BULLS

Dungannon Producer 890kg Lim. to £240 (£2136) Tempo Producer 1040kg Lim. to £238 (£2475-20) Dungannon Producer 910kg Lim. to £226 (£2056-60) Roslea Producer 910kg Lim. to £224 (£2038-40) Coalisland Producer 920kg Lim. to £210 (£1932) Derrylin Producer 950kg Ch. to £200 (£1900) Macken Producer 950kg Ch. to £198 (£1881)

FAT STEERS

Char Steers sold to £300 per 100kg for a 500kg (£1500) Lim. Steers sold to £288 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1641-60) St. Steers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 630kg to (£1738-80) AA. Steers sold to £284 per 100kg for a 490kg Her. Steers sold to £276 for an 800kg to £2208) Friesian Steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 690kg to £1766-40 x 2 £256 for a 660kg to £1689-60, and £250 for a 660kg to (£1650) lots more Fries Steers required needed weekly to supply demand

FAT HEIFERS

Char Heifers sold to £334 per 100kg for a 750kg to (£2505) Lim. Heifers sold to £300 for a 580kg to (£1740) Sim Heifers sold to £266 for a 590kg to £1569-40) B/B. Heifers sold to £250 for a 590kg to (£1475) Fries. Heifers sold to £226 for a 630kg to (£1423-80)

STORE BULLOCKS (240 LOTS)

A much larger entry this week sold easily to a very sharp demand with Heavy Steers selling to £2470 for an 825kg Lim. (£299) and selling to a high of £346 per 100kg for a 620kg Ch. to £2150 with a 640kg Ch. to£2190 (£342) and a 670kg Ch. sold to £2270 (£339) several other heavy steers sold from £271 to £330 per 100kg. FORWARD STEERS sold to £2110 for a 595kg Ch.(£354) with a 570kg Ch. to £1960 (£344) a 580kg Ch.sold to £1990 (£343) and a 585kg Ch. made £1990 (£340) several others sold from £313 to £ 339 per 100kg Friesian steers sold to £265 per 100kg for a 505kg to £1340.

LEADING PRICES;

M O’Neill Dungannon 825kg Lim. to £2470 (£339) 760kg Lim. to £2360 (£295) and 745kg Lim. to £2190 (£294) P Sharkey Newtownbutler 830kg Lim. to £2440 (£294) aand 830kg Ch.to £2250 (£271) Fermanagh Producer 800kg Ch. to £2360 (£295) B Daly Armagh 710kg Lim. to £2290 (£322) 690kg Ch. to £2280 (£330) 680kg Lim. to £2270 (£334) 670kg Ch. to £2180 (£325) 705kg Ch. to £2150 (£305) and 715kg Lim. to £2150 (£300) E D Pike Dungannon 750kg Lim. to £2280 (£304) 745kg Lim. to £2180 (£292) 720kg Ch. to £2170 (£301) and 645kg Lim. to £2120 (£328) Dungannon Producer 670kg Ch. to £2270 (£339) and 640kg Ch. to £2190 (£342) M McConnell Dungannon 620kg Lim. to £2150 (£346) FORWARD STEERS 505KG TO 595KG sold to £2110 for a 595kg Ch. (£354) Fermanagh Producer 590kg Ch. to £2000 (£339) 580kg Ch. to £1990 (£343) 585kg Ch. to £1990 (£340) and 525kg Ch. to £1740 (£331) J Strafford Trillick 570kg Ch. to £1960 (£344) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 580kg Ch. to £1830 (£315) 540kg Ch. to £1800 (£333) 540kg Lim. to £1800 (£333) 525kg Lim. to £1750 (£333) 515kg Lim. to £1740 (£338) and a 530kg Ch. to £1710 (£322) J McAree Keady 580kg Lim. to £1820 (£313) J McAleer Dromore 540kg Lim. to £1790 (£331) and 510kg Ch. to £1720 (£337) Banbridge Producer 505kg Fries. to £1340 (£265)

MED WEIGHT STEERS 410KG TO 500KG

A very keen intrest in this section with quality steers selling to £1790 for a 495kg Ch. (£361) and selling to a high of £364 per 100kg for a 475kg Ch. to £1730. Most other quality lots sold from £306 to £349 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES;

Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 495kg Ch. to £1790 (£361) and 500kg Ch. to £1690 (£338) P Flanigan Roslea 475kg Ch. to £1730 (£364) 485kg Ch. to £1680 (£346) and 475kg Lim. to £1520 (£320) J McAleer Dromore 495kg Lim. to £1730 (£349) and 485kg Sim. to £1630 (£336) Fivemiletown Producer 490kg Ch. to £1700 (£347) 485kg Ch. to £1640 (£338) and 470kg Ch. to £1600 (£340) A McCaffery Clogher 490kg Lim. to £1610 (£328) C Williamson Portadown 480kg Ch. to £1610 (£335) 470kg Ch. to £1550 (£330) 475kg Ch. to £1530 (£322) and 480kg Ch. to £1470 (£306) T Grant Aghalee 480kg Lim. to £1590 (£331) H Brown Pomeroy 500kg Lim. to £1590 (£318) T McDermot Fivemiletown 460kg Ch. to £1510 (£328) and 440kg Ch. to £1480 (£336) W J Gibson (jun.) Ballygowan. 470kg Ch. to £1490 (£317)

STORE HEIFERS (130 lots)

Another very keen demand in this section with Heavy Heifers selling to £2170 for a 675kg Lim. (£321) with a 675kg Ch. to £2140 (£317) and a 625kg Lim.sold to £1980 (£317) Others sold from £261 to £314 per 100kg.

FORWARD HEIFERS 540kg to 600kg sold to £1830 for a 600kg Ch. (£305) with a 560kg Ch. to £1820 (£325) and selling to £329 per 100kg for a 540kg Ch. to £1780 most others sold from £296 to £319 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES;

P Slane Carrickmore 675kg Ch. to £2170 (£321) 675kg Ch. to £2140 (£317) and 640kg Ch. to £2010 (£314) H Nesbitt Armagh 755kg Ch. to £2060 (£273) T McKinney Dungannon 645kg Ch. to £2000 (£310) R Martin Portadown 625kg Lim. to £1980 (£317) and 605kg Sim. to £1780 (£294) C Clarke Beragh 605kg Lim. to £1900 (£314) P & T McCarroll Fintona 720kg Sim. to £1880 (£261) D Rafferty Dungannon 605kg Lim. to £1810 (£299) C A Armstrong Dromore 610kg Ch. to £1800 (£295) T O Hagan Eskra 610kg Ch. to £1800 (£295) FORWARD HEIFERS 540KG TO 600KG sold to £1830 for a 600kg Ch. (£305) 550kg Ch. to £1780 (£323) 540kg Ch. to £1780 (£329) and 600kg Ch. to £1780 (£296) T O Hagan Eskra 560kg Ch. to £1820 (£325) C A Armstrong Dromore 575kg Ch. to £1790 (£311) Julie Graham Derrylin 560kg Lim. to £1790 (£319)

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 405KG TO 500KG

A very strong demand in this popular section with quality Heifers selling to £1670 for a 495kg Ch. (£337) with a 450kg Ch. to £1540 (£342) and selling to a high of £358 per 100kg for a 405kg Ch. to £1450 other quality lots sold from £286 to £334 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES;

P Nugent Dungannon 495kg Ch. to £1670 (£337) Fermanagh Producer 500kg Ch. to £1650 (£330) 470kg Daq. to £1520 (£323) and 455kg Lim. to £1500 (£329) M/S T J & T G Robinson Co. Armagh 490kg Lim. to £1640 (£334) 485kg Ch. to £1600 (£330) 475kg Lim. to £1570 (£330) and 450kg Ch. to £1420 (£315) J Cassidy Rosslea 480kg Ch. to £1560 (£325) 480kg Ch. to £1550 (£323) 450kg Ch. to £1540 (£342) 470kg Lim. to £1520 (£323) and 470kg Lim. to £1440 (£306) Fermanagh Producer 450kg Lim. to £1490 (£331) H Nesbitt Armagh 475kg Ch. to £1470 (£309) T Cassidy Augher 405kg Ch. to £1450 (£358) D Davidson Dungannon 495kg Sim. to £1440 (£291) M/S J & J Crawford Clogher 490kg Lim. to £1430 (£292) G Foster Kinawley 450kg Ch. to £1390 (£309) and 485kg Ch. to £1390 (£286)

SMALLER HEIFERS 390KG & UNDER

T Cassidy Augher 390kg Ch. to £1370 (£351) 365kg Ch. to £1320 (£361) and 360kg Lim. to £1210 (£336) E Quinn Stewartstown 370kg Sim. to £1100 M McCaffrey Clogher 370kg Lim. to £1090, 325kg Ch. to £860 and 240kg Lim. to £810. D O Hagan Maghera 360kg Lim. to £1000. W Robinson Ballygawley 380kg Fr. to £980, 390kg Fr. to £980, and 390kg Fr. to £960. S Treanor Augher 365kg Her. to £890. A O Donnell Drumahoe 340kg Sim. to £870.

WEANLINGS (230 lots)

Good quality weanlings remain a very keen trade with Strong Males selling to £1690 for a 585kg Lim. (£289) with a 450kg Ch. to £1550 (£344) and a 445kg Ch. to £1520 (£341) others sold from £264 to £338 per 100kg for a 405kg Ch. to £1370. Lightweight Males sold to £1440 for a 385kg Lim. (£374) with a 395kg Lim. to £1400 (£354) and a 390kg Lim. to £1360 (£338)

WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £1570 for a strong 540kg Lim. (£290) with a 465kg Lim. to £1460 (£314) Lightweight Heifers sold to £1280 for a 390kg Ch. (£328) with a 335kg Ch. to £1210 (£361) and selling to a high of £410 per 100kg for a 290kg Ch. to £1190 a 290kg Lim. made £1160 (£400) with a 300kg Ch. selling to £1180 (£393) lots of others sold from £302 to £386 per 100kg

LEADING PRICES;

M/S P & C Connelly Roslea 585kg Lim. to £1690 (£289) Coyle Bros Omagh 450kg Ch. to £1550 (£344) 445kg Ch. to £1520 (£341) and 485kg Ch. to £1400 (£288) John McElroy Clogher 475kg Ch. to £1540 (£324) 475kg Ch. to £1460 (£307) 440kg Ch. to £1410 (£320) 420kg Ch. to £1320 (£331) and 455kg Lim. to £1360 (£299) P Owens Bellanaleck 435kg Lim. to £1460 (£335) and 410kg AA. to £1330 (£324) D Little Lisnaskea 450kg Ch. to £1440 (£320) and 425kg Ch. to £1410 (£331) I Anderson 405kg Ch. to £1370 (£338) G Moane Fivemiletown 425kg Lim. to £1330 (£313) Lightweight Males sold to £1400 for a 395kg Lim. (£354) for D Little Lisnaskea . K M Crilly Keady 390kg Lim. to £1360 (£348) J C Teague Dungannon 390kg B/B. to £1320 (£338)

WEANLING HEIFERS

Strong Heifers sold to £1570 for a 540kg Lim. (£290) 545kg Lim. to £1510 (£277) 465kg Lim. to £1460 (£314) and 470kg Lim. to £1420 (£302) for J Kelly Dungannon. D Little Lisnaskea 430kg Lim. to £1180 (£274) Lightweight Heifers sold to £1280 for a 390kg Ch. (£328) 380kg Ch. to £1260 (£331) 335kg Ch. to £1210 (£361) and 360kg Ch. to £1190 (£330) for J McElroy Clogher. M O Kane Cookstown 365kg Lim. to £1270 (£348) 340kg Lim. to £1160 (£341) and 345kg Lim. to £1130 (£327) J Kelly Dungannon 375kg Lim. to £1200 (£320) 390kg Lim. to £1180 (£302) D Quinn Cookstown 290kg Ch. to £1190 (£410) 300kg Ch. to £1180 (£393) and 315kg Ch. to £1160 (£368) K M Crilly Keady 335kg Lim. to £1160 (£346) and 290kg Lim. to £1160 (£400) M Hughes Keady 295kg Lim. to £1140 (£386)

BREEDING BULLS

I S Farrell Fivemiletown £2000 for Ped.Non. Reg. Char (born 06-04-2021) Newry Producer £1900 for Ped. Reg. A.A. (born 02-06-2022)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

Tempo Producer £2480 for Calved Heifer. Dungannon Producer £2080 and £1800 for Calved Heifers. A selection of Maiden Heifers sold to £780 x 2 and £600 x 3 Newtownstewart Producer £580 x 2 £510 x 3 and £500 x 2

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A very keen demand for quality stock this week with E Fee Fivemiletown selling quality Limm. Heifers with Bull Calves at foot to make £3250, £3000, and £2880. Ballygawley Producer £2700 for 2021 Heifer with Bull Calf. Other outfits sold from £1210 to £1680. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £2600 and £2580 for F McElroy Augher. B McNally Co. Armagh £2120, £2020, £2000, £1920, £1800, £1750, £1680, and £1650 for incalf Cows ( 7 months app. Incalf to Ped. Limm.) A Vance Trillick £1540 and £1410. D McCaffrey Clogher £1400.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A large entry sold to a brisk demand with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £530 X 2 for AAs. to N Hall Fivemiletown. K McGarvey Beragh £500 for Lim. Newtownhamilton £460 for AA. and £455 for B/B. Lakeview Farms Rosslea £430 for Sim. J Beatty Derrylin £405 for AA. J Martin Lisbellaw £400 and £395 for AAs. T Steele Keady £400 for Her. J R Hunter Maguiresbridge £380 for B/B. Fintona Producer £360 x 3 for AAs.

HEIFER CALVES

K Moore Augher £600 for Char. C Smyton Tempo £520 for Ch. A Veitch Lisbellaw £405 for Ch. L Elliott Fivemiletown £405 for Ch. W H Stockdale Clogher £385 for B/B. Lakeview Farms Rosslea £370 for Sim.

REARED MALE LUMPS

R J Crawford Stewartstown £1280, £1100, and £980 for Chars. £1080, £1050, and £900 for Limms. K Moore Augher £1120 and £920. for Chars. £1030 and £930 for Limms. N Cosgrove Roslea £1100, £1060, and £980 for Chars. S McCanney Dromore £1010 for Ch. H McFarland Trillick £1010, £1000, and £990 for Limms. W Gray Tynan £920 for Lim. M O Neill Ballygawley £920 for Ch. B Ramsey Fivemiletown £920 for AA.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS

Wm Johnston Fintona £980 x 2 for AAs. C Donnelly Eskra £870 for Lim. £750 for Her. and £630 for St. S McCanney Dromore £860 for Lim. W Gray Tynan £860 for Lim. and £700 for Ch. M McVeigh Dungannon £850 for Lim. H McFarland Trillick £800, £700, £680 and £610 for Limms. R J Crawford Stewartstown £760 and £650 for Limms. D O Hagan Maghera £700 for Lim. N Maguire Enniskillen £690 and £680 for Limms. P McCauley Kinawley £620 for Ch. D McCanney Dromore £610 for Ch.