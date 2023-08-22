Judge Bernard Kerins, Sligo, presents the trophy for the best futurity heifer to Adam Armour, Woodvale. Included is Robert Sufferin, Tamneymullan, reserve. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Announcing the winners at the club’s annual open day, hosted by the Clogher Valley Herd in Fivemiletown, judge Bernard Kerins from Ballymote in County Sligo, praised the quality of herds competing in the competition.

Bernard, and his wife Jacinta, who own the 13-cow Kerins Herd, spent five days travelling the length and breadth of Northern Ireland.

“It has been an honour, and a wonderful experience to judge this year’s competition. We have thoroughly enjoyed visiting the various herds and seeing the beautiful countryside. Thanks to everyone for the warm welcome and excellent hospitality.

Best new comer runners-up Paddy and Joe McAvoy, are pictured with NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s herd competition judge Bernard Kerins, Sligo. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“There were 31 herds taking part in the competition, and we’ve seen in excess of 1,000 Aberdeen Angus cattle.”

Bernard added: ”I’m astonished at the quality and consistency of the Aberdeen Angus cattle owned by pedigree breeders in Northern Ireland. From what I’ve seen this week, the breed is in safe hands and progressing in the right direction.

“Aberdeen Angus cattle are a native breed, famed for ease of management on a low input system. Farmers are facing a lot of environmental and financial pressures, and Aberdeen Angus cattle tick all the boxes when it comes profitable and sustainable beef production.”

“Long live the world’s greatest beef breed!”

Victor Chestnutt, Bushmills was the best newcomer in the Aberdeen Angus Club’s annual herds competition. He received the trophy from judge Bernard Kerins. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Results from the 2023 competition include:

Specials

Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club Cup for the best cow family: Kevin McOscar.

Richhill Cup for the best overall calf: Graeme Donaghy.

Prize winners in the best male calf category, Graeme Donaghy, Lisnavaragh, first; Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney, second, with judge Bernard Kerins, Sligo. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Lisola Cup for the best stock bull: Hylda Mills.

Dartrey Cup for the best newcomer to the herd competition: Victor and David Chestnutt.

Woodvale Cup for the best futurity heifer: Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons.

Classes

Bernard Kerins, judge, presents the award for the champion calf to Graeme Donaghy, Lisnavaragh Herd, Scarva. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Small Herd – 1, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Herd, Strabane; 2, George and Alan Gregg, Bridgend Herd, Glarryford ; 3, Brendan and Connie Kearney, Finkiltagh Herd, Portglenone.

Medium Herd – 1, Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Woodvale Herd, Dromara; 2, Gerard McPeake, Grove Grazer Herd, Garvagh; 3, Robert and Keith Sufferin, Tamneymullan Herd, Maghera.

Large Herd – 1, Robin Lamb, Richhill Herd, Richhill; 2, Ian and Gillian Browne, Clogher Valley Herd, Fivemiletown; 3, Victor and Stephen Wallace, Baronagh Herd, Garvagh.

Stock Bull – 1, Mosshall Red Junior Eric U911 owned by Hylda Mills, Dartrey Herd, Scarva; 2, Lisduff Beauty Babe W808 owned by Victor and Stephen Wallace, Baronagh Herd; 3, Cairnton Emperor W452 owned by Robin Lamb, Richhill Herd.

Cow Family – 1, Prides/Paige family owend by Kevin McOscar, Island Farm Herd, Cookstown; 2, Penny family owned by Gerard McPeake, Grove Grazer Herd; 3, Lady Hilda family owned by S&S Matchett, Birches Herd.

Male Calf – 1, Lisnavaragh Black Bond Z071 owned by Graeme Donaghy, Scarva; 2, Coolermoney Ragnor Z322 owned by Adrian and Graeme Parke; 3, Woodvale Dynamo Z162 owned by Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons.

Fiona Troughton, Tullybryan Herd, won the award for the best heifer calf. Adding his congratulations is judge Bernard Kerins, Sligo. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Female Calf – 1, Tullybryan Lady Jewel Z584 owned by Fiona Troughton, Ballygawley; 2, Coltrim Lady Jane Z112 owned by Ivan Forsythe, Moneymore; 3, Knockoneill Ulrikemi Z183 owned by James Mallon, Swatragh.

Futurity Heifer – 1, Woodvale Delia X867 and bull calf Woodvale Dynamo Z162, owned by Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons; 2, Tamneymullan Jill X354 and heifer calf Tamneymullan Jill Z682 owned by Robert and Keith Sufferin; 3, Greenacres Missie X554 and heifer calf Greenaces Missie Z205 owned by Noel and Daniel Willis, Portadown.