Slurry Gas – One breath can kill

Even at low concentrations, hydrogen sulphide can knock out your sense of smell so you won’t even know it’s there. At higher concentrations you will rapidly find it harder to breathe and become confused - and at certain concentrations, just one breath can kill.

When you start to mix a slurry tank the initial concentration of slurry gas released can be extremely high. That’s why it is extremely important to follow the slurry mixing code, ensure good ventilation, especially at slat level and to try to mix on a windy day.

Before working with or near slurry take a moment to Stop and Think! Failure to follow safety guidelines puts you, your family and others’ lives at risk.

Slurry gas can be lethal when mixing slurry

ALWAYS consider the following slurry mixing code:

- keep children away from the area at all times when working with slurry

- if possible, mix on a windy day

- open all doors

- take all animals out of the building before starting to mix slurry

- use outside mixing points first

- if slats are removed, cover exposed areas of the tank beside the pump/mixer to stop anything falling in

- start the pump/mixer – then get out and stay out of the building for as long as possible - at least 30 minutes

- if you have to go into the building, make sure that another adult who knows what you are doing stays outside and can get help if needed

- if you have to re-enter to move the pump or change the direction of the pump, leave the building as soon as this is done – do not go back in for as long as possible – at least another 30 minutes

Never:

- rely on filter type facemasks

- use gas monitors as a substitute for working safely

- have naked flames near slurry, as slurry gas mixture is flammable

- stand close to the exhaust of a vacuum tanker when it is being filled

The rate of gas released during mixing can be variable and difficult to predict, adding to the danger. You MUST remain vigilant at all times when working with slurry.

For more information about working safely with slurry or general farming health and safety issues please contact the HSENI helpline on: 0800 0320 121 or visit the Stop and Think SAFE topic page on the HSENI website: www.hseni.gov.uk/farmsafe

Remember - Slurry gases kill or cause serious long term health issues to people.

