Small show of sheep at Armoy sale sharper in trade

A very small show of 700 head on Wednesday night saw Fat Lambs much sharper in trade selling to £120 with many more required to meet demand.
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:55 GMT
stock image

Fat Ewes sold to £160 and Store Lambs sold to £98.00.

LEADING PRICES

FAT LAMBS

Thornfield Farms, Stranocum, 28kgs £120.

Pat McNeill, Ballyvoy, 27kgs £119.

S Huey, Armoy, 23kgs £116.

M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £115.

Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 25kg £115.

Armoy Producer, 23kgs £114.

S Speers, Ballymoney, 24kgs £113.

J & S Fisher, Ballycastle, 22kgs £109.

R Hodges, Armoy, 21kgs £101.50.

R Wylie, Bushmills, 22kgs £105.

R Kane, Ballycastle, 21kgs £100.

Emmett McAlister, Glenariffe, 20.5kgs £104.

Les Millen, Coleraine, 21.5kgs £108.50.

Aidan Devlin, Drumsurn, 25kgs £115.

STORE LAMBS:

John McAlister, Cushendall, 4 Char, £96.00.

O’Kane Bros, Carnlough, 40 Mule, £80.00.

Joe MacNamee, Cushendall, 23 b/f, £77.50.

O’Kane Bros, Carnlough, 6 Suff, £88.00.

B & J McCloskey, Loughguile, 13 Char, £80.00.

Jas McAuley, Glendun, 12 E/C, £80.00, 12, £81.00.

Sean Delargy, Cushendall, 4 Mules, £89.00, 11, £70.00.

Liam O’Neill, Cushendun, 21 b/f, £65.00.

D Mooney, Cushendall, 10 b/f, £68.00.

FAT EWES:

S Butler, Martinstown, Suff, £160.

John Kinney, Ballyvoy, Tex, £115.

Pat McCarry, Ballycastle, Tex, £140.

Carnlough Producer, Dorsets, £104.

Jas McAuley, Glendun, Easycare, £105.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Watch live and bid with ‘MartEye’

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd