Small show of sheep at Armoy sale sharper in trade
Fat Ewes sold to £160 and Store Lambs sold to £98.00.
LEADING PRICES
FAT LAMBS
Thornfield Farms, Stranocum, 28kgs £120.
Pat McNeill, Ballyvoy, 27kgs £119.
S Huey, Armoy, 23kgs £116.
M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £115.
Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 25kg £115.
Armoy Producer, 23kgs £114.
S Speers, Ballymoney, 24kgs £113.
J & S Fisher, Ballycastle, 22kgs £109.
R Hodges, Armoy, 21kgs £101.50.
R Wylie, Bushmills, 22kgs £105.
R Kane, Ballycastle, 21kgs £100.
Emmett McAlister, Glenariffe, 20.5kgs £104.
Les Millen, Coleraine, 21.5kgs £108.50.
Aidan Devlin, Drumsurn, 25kgs £115.
STORE LAMBS:
John McAlister, Cushendall, 4 Char, £96.00.
O’Kane Bros, Carnlough, 40 Mule, £80.00.
Joe MacNamee, Cushendall, 23 b/f, £77.50.
O’Kane Bros, Carnlough, 6 Suff, £88.00.
B & J McCloskey, Loughguile, 13 Char, £80.00.
Jas McAuley, Glendun, 12 E/C, £80.00, 12, £81.00.
Sean Delargy, Cushendall, 4 Mules, £89.00, 11, £70.00.
Liam O’Neill, Cushendun, 21 b/f, £65.00.
D Mooney, Cushendall, 10 b/f, £68.00.
FAT EWES:
S Butler, Martinstown, Suff, £160.
John Kinney, Ballyvoy, Tex, £115.
Pat McCarry, Ballycastle, Tex, £140.
Carnlough Producer, Dorsets, £104.
Jas McAuley, Glendun, Easycare, £105.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd