Small Woodland Grant Scheme now open

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir has announced the 2024 Small Woodland Grant Scheme is now open for applications.

This grant will support landowners to create new native woodland that will provide a range of ecosystem services and benefits for people including contributing to mitigating the impacts of climate change.

The scheme provides up to £6,425 per hectare for establishment costs and annual premia over a 10 year period. The scheme also provides support for new stock fencing, where required, to protect newly planted woodlands from livestock.

Minister Muir said: “I am pleased to announce that the Small Woodland Grant Scheme is open for applications through DAERA’s online services. This scheme supports landowners to incorporate new native woodlands and enhance the characteristics of their holdings. Through the scheme farmers and other land owners can contribute to increasing the area of forests and woodlands in the forthcoming planting season.

“Increasing the area of forests and woodlands is a key focus for the Department. Not only is planting new woodlands widely recognised as having an important role in mitigating the impacts of climate change and helping us meet our net zero targets but it also enhances the landscape and environment, creates new habitats and supports farm business sustainability.”

The Minister continued: “Woodland creation, and in particular riparian woodland, is an important nature-based solution that can protect and improve our water quality and help address the problems we see at Lough Neagh. I encourage landowners to avail of this grant as we work to increase woodland cover.”

Further information is available from the https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/daera-forestry-grants. Alternatively, contact Forest Service on 028 6634 3019 or email: [email protected]

The closing date for applications to be received is Monday 20 January 2025.

A list of Forestry Services and Suppliers that will help land owners to contact businesses for advice can be viewed on the https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/list-forest-service-contractors-suppliers-northern-ireland.