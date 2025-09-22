Smaller entry of cattle at Newtownstewart
Bullocks and Bulls sold to £2540 and 523ppk; heifers to £2365 and 502ppk; Fat Cows to £2570 and 349ppk.
Bullock and bull prices: Ms D McCaffrey Drumquin 550kgs £2540 and £2260, 560kgs £2490, 530kgs £2400 and £2215, 520kgs £2250, 495kgs £2055, 480kgs £2030; B Moss Castlederg 640kgs £2525, 555kgs £2330, £2230 and £2100, 570kgs £2260, 505kgs £1860; M Gallen Castlederg 705kgs 32340, 685kgs £2125; David E McCaffrey Drumquin 575kgs £2320, 480kgs £2115; M Moore Drumquin 555kgs £2230; D ~G Britton Donemana 375kgs £1960 (522.7ppk) 370kgs £1900; O J McCarney Dromore 435kgs £1925, 470kgs £1920, 420kgs £1900; O Dooher Strabane 375kgs £1790, 390kgs £1615 ; 335kgs £1490.
Heifer prices; D Devine Douglas Bridge 635kgs £2365, 625kgs £2085, 545kgs £1850; D ~G Britton Donemana 470kgs £2360, 500kgs £2090 and £1935, 380kgs £1685 360kgs £1660, 395kgs £1645, 330kgs £1620, 295kgs £1360; L Conway Donemana 555kgs £2235, 500kgs £1990 and £1890 470kgs £1780; K Gallagher Newtownstewart 610kgs £2055, 545kgs £1920; O J McCarney Dromore 455kgs £1970 and £1950, 400kgs £1680.
Other Heifers sold from £940 up.
Fat Cows: T R Crawford Droit 670kgs £349, 780kgs £330, 695kgs £311; Oliver Beattie Lack 840kgs £287, 875kgs £283. A local farmer 705kgs £323, 675kgs £253 and £242; T Ginn Ederney 640kgs £316, 765kgs £293; N Hill Newtownstewart 675kgs £284; M Moore Drumquin 600kgs £297.
A full yard of sheep on offer sold to a complete clearance. Lambs selling to £150; Fat Ewes to £180.
David E McCaffrey 37.50kgs £150; 20kgs £128. D McIlwaine 26kgs £144; B O'Carolan 26kgs £143.50; D Lecky 27kgs £143; R Scott 24kgs £142; D Monteith 28.50kgs £141; Shane McMenamin 26kgs £140; 24.50kgs £137; S Kempson 25kgs £139.50; R Henry 26kgs £139.50; Dean McNamee 24kgs £139.50 C Hood 24.50kgs £139; R J Mowbray 25.50kgs £139; A McFarland 25kgs £139; R S Wilson 25kgs £139; 22.50kgs £131.50; R McNamee 25kgs £136; B T McGlinchey 25kgs £135; W S Buchanan 25kgs £134; J Adams 25.50kgs £133.50; S Dennison 23kgs £132; 21.50kgs £130.50.
Other Lambs sold from £78 to £130
Fat Ewes: D McIlwaine £180; R Scorr £180; R Walker £176; R Armstrong £152, £140, £137 David E McCaffrey £161, £142 and £124; Aiden Devine £140; A McKelvey £137; B Moss £136, £126 and £124; Martin Devlin £126.
Other ewes sold from £56 up.