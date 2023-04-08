Smyths Daleside announced Balmoral Show sponsorship

Smyths Daleside have developed a renowned reputation in both the North and South of Ireland for manufacturing the highest quality animal feeds for both ruminant and monogastric animals.

They source the highest quality raw materials both locally and internationally to produce the highest quality dairy, beef, sheep, pig, poultry, and horse feed specially formulated to meet the needs of their customers, always ensuring maximum animal performance.

Speaking at the sponsorship launch, Ray Winters, Smyths Daleside, General Manager said: “We are looking forward to commencing our sponsorship with Balmoral Show and are very excited to bring the Smyths Daleside brand and range of high-quality feed to a new show audience.

Pictured: (L-R) Jeremy McGonigle, Smyths Daleside - Sales Director, Vickie White, Business Development Executive & Ray Winters, Smyths Daleside - General Manager

"We have been feeding champions for over 150 years and have a champion standard that is second to none across the provinces,” Ray added.

Jeremy McGonigle – Smyths Daleside, Sales Director said: “Balmoral Show is the biggest agricultural show and rural event in the calendar, and we are delighted to be associated with it, especially in its 154th year.

"We are proud to say we have been around just as long as Balmoral Show as we have been producing and designing feed across the pedigree and commercial livestock sector since 1865.”

Pictured are Jeremy McGonigle, Smyths Daleside Sales Director, Vickie White, Business Development Executive and Ray Winters, Smyths Daleside General Manager.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday 10th May to Saturday 13th May 2023.

All tickets must be purchased online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk.

Show Opening Times 2023

Wednesday: 9:30am - 6 pm

Thursday: 9:30am - 8 pm

Friday: 9:30am - 7pm

