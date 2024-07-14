Snap Sunday competition with a difference
All you need to do is send us a picture that highlights Northern Ireland farming. Whether you want to focus on farm animals or machinery, a commodity or a scenic countryside picture we want you to enter!
As the winning image will be printed on the front cover of the UFU diary 2025 and the winner will receive a branded UFU jacket and a free copy of the diary.
You can send your image(s) by WhatsApp to Rachel Millar (07425756201) with the words #SnapSunday.The closing date for entries is Monday 22 July.
The winning entry will be announced online with the printed copy being sent later on in the year. Best of luck to everyone and we look forward to receiving your entries!
Please note: Images should be of good quality and resolution and orientation should be portrait to fit on our A5 portrait diary.