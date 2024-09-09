Social Farming Awareness Week will take place once again this year, from Monday 7 October to Friday 11 October 2024. The theme for this year’s event is “Cultivating Wellbeing: Social Farming for a Better Tomorrow.”

Organised by the farm support charity, Rural Support, this week-long programme, which is free to attend, offers a unique opportunity to explore the impactful work being done on Social Farms across Northern Ireland and to understand how farming can serve as a powerful tool for therapy, rehabilitation, social inclusion, education, and community support.

Social Farming is a pioneering approach that integrates the everyday activities of a working farm with meaningful support and engagement for individuals with diverse needs. Unlike specialised treatment farms, Social Farms maintain their typical operations while providing a non-clinical environment where participants can actively engage in farming activities. This initiative not only benefits the participants but also strengthens the connection between farmers and their local communities by weaving farms into the broader social support network.

Since October 2015, Rural Support has been leading the development of Social Farming in Northern Ireland, with essential backing from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Robert Davis from Laurel View Farm with Social Farming participant Bethany Meneary. Laurel View Farm has been involved in Social Farming since 2016 and although not directly open to the public during Social Farming Awareness Week 7-11 October it is showing its support to the five farms that are open.

Building on the success of last year's event, Social Farming Awareness Week 2024 will feature five farm open days across Northern Ireland. These farm visits will give attendees the opportunity to observe Social Farming in action, meet with farmers, and gain first-hand insight into the benefits that Social Farming provides to both participants and farmers.

Laurel View Farm, Templepatrick is owned by Robert and Linda Davis and has been a Social Farm since 2016. Although not directly open to the public on Social Farming awareness week in October, Robert is keen to support the five farms that are.

He said: “At Laurel View Farm we have witnessed the incredible benefits Social Farming brings to both the farm and the community. It's more than just farming—it's about building community, fostering inclusion, and making a difference in people's lives. I would encourage everyone to get involved, find out more, and visit a farm to hear more about it firsthand.”

The programme is open to potential participants and their families, referral organisations, and anyone interested in expanding Social Farming throughout Northern Ireland. Currently, 18 Social Farms are delivering 30 sessions each week, supporting over 97 participants across the region.

Nikki Foster-Moreira, Social Farming Support Service Coordinator at Rural Support, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event: “We are looking forward to hosting our annual Social Farming Awareness Week in October. It’s a great opportunity for our Social Farms to showcase the amazing work they do. The farm visits give a real insight into what benefits Social Farming can offer – for both the participants and the farm itself. We want to develop Social Farming further throughout Northern Ireland and welcome anyone with an interest in learning more to visit a farm during the week to see the initiative in action.”

Social Farming Awareness Week 2024 Farm Visit Schedule:

Monday 7 October, 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: Glenside Farm, Comber

Tuesday 8 October, 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: Jubilee Farm, Larne

Wednesday 9 October, 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: Butterlope Farm, Plumbridge

Thursday 10 October, 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: Magennis’ Farm, Newry

Friday 11 October, 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: Primrose Cottage Farm, Saintfield

Attendance at these events is free, but booking is essential as places are limited. To reserve your spot, please contact Nikki Foster-Moreira, Social Farming Support Service Coordinator, at 07544861825 or via email at [email protected].

For more information about Social Farming and the various services offered by Rural Support, please visit the NI Farm Support Hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk or call the Support Line at Freephone 0800 138 1678, available Monday to Friday, 9am-9pm.